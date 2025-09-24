Trump's Childish Behavior Reaches Fever Pitch With Petty Biden Portrait On Presidential Walk Of Fame

Donald Trump has proven time and again that no matter how petty and childish he can get, he can always surprise you. This time around, Trump managed to once again demonstrate his complete fixation on former President Joe Biden and raise the stakes when it comes to embarrassingly juvenile behavior from the leader of the free world. This time, however, Trump is getting the White House itself involved by creating a brand new tacky feature, the so-called "Presidential Walk of Fame" in the West Wing Colonnade.

Margo Martin, the special assistant to the president and White House communications advisor, took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 24 to share a video of the new installment. The walk of fame includes a long row of presidential portraits encircled in gold frames. Everything seems normal as the camera pans past George Bush, then Barack Obama, then Trump's portrait from his first term, and then the camera reveals Biden's portrait.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade Wait for it... 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

Instead of featuring a photo of Biden, the portrait frame instead features a photo of an auto-pen signing Biden's signature. It's a not-subtle dig at Biden's use of an auto-pen to sign some documents during his time as president, which Trump and many of his MAGA allies have obsessed over in recent months. Trump has suggested the use of an auto-pen could be a sign of Biden's alleged mental decline. However, Trump's own recent embarrassing gaffe while trying to read the word "acetaminophen" has had plenty of people questioning his own mental competency as well.