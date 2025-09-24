Trump's Childish Behavior Reaches Fever Pitch With Petty Biden Portrait On Presidential Walk Of Fame
Donald Trump has proven time and again that no matter how petty and childish he can get, he can always surprise you. This time around, Trump managed to once again demonstrate his complete fixation on former President Joe Biden and raise the stakes when it comes to embarrassingly juvenile behavior from the leader of the free world. This time, however, Trump is getting the White House itself involved by creating a brand new tacky feature, the so-called "Presidential Walk of Fame" in the West Wing Colonnade.
Margo Martin, the special assistant to the president and White House communications advisor, took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 24 to share a video of the new installment. The walk of fame includes a long row of presidential portraits encircled in gold frames. Everything seems normal as the camera pans past George Bush, then Barack Obama, then Trump's portrait from his first term, and then the camera reveals Biden's portrait.
The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade
Wait for it... 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa
— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025
Instead of featuring a photo of Biden, the portrait frame instead features a photo of an auto-pen signing Biden's signature. It's a not-subtle dig at Biden's use of an auto-pen to sign some documents during his time as president, which Trump and many of his MAGA allies have obsessed over in recent months. Trump has suggested the use of an auto-pen could be a sign of Biden's alleged mental decline. However, Trump's own recent embarrassing gaffe while trying to read the word "acetaminophen" has had plenty of people questioning his own mental competency as well.
Online critics were divided on Donald Trump's latest petty jab at Joe Biden
With social media, especially X, mirroring the sharply divided political landscape in America, it's not surprising that responses to the "Presidential Walk of Fame" and the insult directed at Joe Biden ran the gamut from condemnation to loud, proud support. "Imagine [if the] next president did this! The outrage!!" one X user wrote, alongside a photoshopped image showing the Walk of Fame portrait of Donald Trump, only with the infamous photo of Trump smiling with Jeffrey Epstein – with whom he's had a long and tumultuous history – in the golden frame instead. Another X response featured a photoshopped image of Trump's face morphed to make him look like the infamous Chinese dictator Mao Zedong.
On the flip side, some MAGA enthusiasts voiced their appreciation. One fan tweeted, "Oh the passive aggressive trolling is amazing," while another user wrote, "Okay this is ultimate level. It doesn't get better than this." Several supporters also posted unflattering or poorly photoshopped pictures of Biden over the years that they suggested might have been even meaner or more insulting than the auto-pen dig.
Not every critic was simply a chance to make a joke, however. One commentator thoughtfully opined, "The Presidency and the White House ("The People's House") should not be a vehicle for your 5th grade-level sense of humor. I know you are appealing to MAGA, but you are accountable to the whole country, not just the 23% who voted for Trump."