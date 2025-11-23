Prince William Has Some Controversial Allies

With all the information and updates coming out about his uncle Andrew, William, Prince of Wales, too has found himself in a bit of hot water with his recent ties to controversial celebrities. The prince's wildlife preservation and protection organization hosted a summit in Brazil in November 2025, where the royal teamed up with actor Leonardo DiCaprio via video to discuss change. Though DiCaprio has been an outspoken supporter of environmental protection, his bad behaviors have made the Hollywood star a bit of a questionable pick for sponsorship. DiCaprio's biggest red flag has been his many relationships with young women, who were almost all in their early 20s (if not late teens) when he started dating them. The seasoned actor has plenty of stories that have soured DiCaprio's reputation, but he's not the only recent ally with a divisive history that the prince has made.

Prince William also has a close friendship with none other than retired soccer player David Beckham, who has been spotted at multiple royal weddings and has officially reached knighthood. Despite his well-beloved image in the world of sports, the "David Beckham: My Side" author has a few skeletons in the closet, including an alleged affair. Beckham's affair rumors that plagued his marriage to Victoria Beckham began in 2001, shortly after the couple had tied the knot. His reported mistreatment of his wife revealed a darker side to the acclaimed soccer player. The prince's ties to such controversial figures may have to do with his own past.