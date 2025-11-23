Prince William Has Some Controversial Allies
With all the information and updates coming out about his uncle Andrew, William, Prince of Wales, too has found himself in a bit of hot water with his recent ties to controversial celebrities. The prince's wildlife preservation and protection organization hosted a summit in Brazil in November 2025, where the royal teamed up with actor Leonardo DiCaprio via video to discuss change. Though DiCaprio has been an outspoken supporter of environmental protection, his bad behaviors have made the Hollywood star a bit of a questionable pick for sponsorship. DiCaprio's biggest red flag has been his many relationships with young women, who were almost all in their early 20s (if not late teens) when he started dating them. The seasoned actor has plenty of stories that have soured DiCaprio's reputation, but he's not the only recent ally with a divisive history that the prince has made.
Prince William also has a close friendship with none other than retired soccer player David Beckham, who has been spotted at multiple royal weddings and has officially reached knighthood. Despite his well-beloved image in the world of sports, the "David Beckham: My Side" author has a few skeletons in the closet, including an alleged affair. Beckham's affair rumors that plagued his marriage to Victoria Beckham began in 2001, shortly after the couple had tied the knot. His reported mistreatment of his wife revealed a darker side to the acclaimed soccer player. The prince's ties to such controversial figures may have to do with his own past.
Prince William's past behavior reveals less than royal habits
Prince William, like his brother Prince Harry, has been a bit problematic in his time. While we are all prone to some mistakes in our younger years, the future king of England's college days painted a picture of the prince unfit for the crown, one dripping in scandal and poor public image. For starters, the prince was banned from a local video store for his chronic lateness, and he broke up with Catherine, Princess of Wales, over the phone. Though these can be excused as the prince being a little wild in his younger years, they certainly helped paint a picture of who he'd become.
After graduating — and after marrying his college sweetheart — when Prince William returned to his role as a royal, the public was quick to point out his absence at many royal events, which eventually earned him the title of "Work-shy William". The biggest example of this lax approach to royal duties was in March 2017, when the prince skipped out on Commonwealth Day for a stay at a ski resort. Things got even more hairy when the married royal was photographed talking with a model at the resort. Given his pal David Beckham's cheating scandal and Leonardo DiCaprio's model-dating history, it might be true that birds of a feather flock together.