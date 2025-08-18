The Shady Behaviors That Ruined Leonardo DiCaprio's Reputation Forever

Leonardo DiCaprio was once the prince of Hollywood. A token male ingénue, DiCaprio dominated the '90s film scene and has had an impressive resume over the years. He even received a well-earned Academy Award for his work in "The Revenant" in 2016. Suffice it to say, DiCaprio has made an indelible impression on the industry. However, his talent hasn't dismissed his questionable behavior over the years.

In the last decade, we've seen a downturn in his activity in Hollywood. Simultaneously, the movie star's popularity has also declined. Lately, his incomparable acting skills haven't been enough to save his reputation. In June 2025, DiCaprio was seen burying his head in a baseball cap to conceal his appearance at the now-infamous wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, which totaled over $50 million. His friendship with the billionaire incentivized internet users to get out their pitchforks and torches, crying hypocrisy against the well-known environmentalist. Not only that, DiCaprio's dating history has been rendered a meme, with Sabrina Carpenter even putting his face on a cake when she turned 25.

Could this be the downfall of the Hollywood royal? These problematic actions over the years might be taking its toll on his career and rep.