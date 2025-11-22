Kelly Clarkson Staffers Have Big Regrets About How They Treated Her Before Her Ex's Death

2025 has been a rough and devastating year for Kelly Clarkson. In March, the original "American Idol" had everyone worried when she mysteriously disappeared from her eponymous talk show for several days and was replaced by guest hosts, sparking rumors that she was planning to quit. Then, drama ensued when Clarkson abruptly canceled the first shows of her Las Vegas residency in July less than two hours before it was officially set to begin.

Clarkson faced criticism over her absences and sudden cancellations not only from disappointed fans but also from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" staffers. One unnamed crew member told the The Daily Mail at the time that she was being dubbed a "flake" behind the scenes. A staffer later told The Daily Mail that the rumors about her got so bad that they wanted to jump ship from the show and "were all looking for other jobs" amid fears of mass layoffs. The outlet reported that many staffers were also upset by how drastically Clarkson had seemed to change in the span of a few months, with the singer reportedly becoming withdrawn on set.

When news broke in August that Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had died at age 48 after a three-year battle with cancer, her staffers realized there was a tragic reason behind her behavior over the previous several months. According to the aforementioned insider, there was plenty of regret to go around on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" set after the sad news. "Suddenly, it was all clear to everyone. And boy, did we feel like s***," the staffer told The Daily Mail. "We judged Kelly too soon. We didn't see what she was going through. We made it all about us. It just goes to show that you should never jump to conclusions."