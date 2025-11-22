The Tragic Reason James Van Der Beek Put His Dawson's Creek Memorabilia Up For Auction

"Dawson's Creek" holds a special place in late '90s, early 2000s TV history, which is why James Van Der Beek, who played the titular teen, Dawson Leery, understands how coveted the props and set pieces from the show are to fans. For that reason, the actor put several items of memorabilia up for auction with Propstore, an entertainment auction house, for fans to bid on. However, the main (and more tragic) reason he is letting go of this nostalgia has to do with his health. The actor told People in November 2025 that all of the profit from the auction would be allocated toward medical bills, which have burdened Van Der Beek's finances since his devastating cancer diagnosis.

In November 2024, Van Der Beek updated fans with the heartbreaking news that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. "Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I'm one of them," he wrote in his announcement on Instagram. One year after sharing his diagnosis, the Hollywood star felt like it was an appropriate moment to give new meaning to his screen souvenirs. "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them," he told People, adding, "With all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now."