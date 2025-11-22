The Tragic Reason James Van Der Beek Put His Dawson's Creek Memorabilia Up For Auction
"Dawson's Creek" holds a special place in late '90s, early 2000s TV history, which is why James Van Der Beek, who played the titular teen, Dawson Leery, understands how coveted the props and set pieces from the show are to fans. For that reason, the actor put several items of memorabilia up for auction with Propstore, an entertainment auction house, for fans to bid on. However, the main (and more tragic) reason he is letting go of this nostalgia has to do with his health. The actor told People in November 2025 that all of the profit from the auction would be allocated toward medical bills, which have burdened Van Der Beek's finances since his devastating cancer diagnosis.
In November 2024, Van Der Beek updated fans with the heartbreaking news that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. "Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I'm one of them," he wrote in his announcement on Instagram. One year after sharing his diagnosis, the Hollywood star felt like it was an appropriate moment to give new meaning to his screen souvenirs. "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them," he told People, adding, "With all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now."
Some auction pieces could go for tens of thousands of dollars
The catalog of memorabilia on Propstore's website featured wardrobe and set design items from both "Dawson's Creek," which ran from 1998 to 2003, and James Van Der Beek's hit 1999 football film "Varsity Blues." Van Der Beek's Capeside collection included Dawson Leery's necklace, which he gifted to Joey Potter (played by Katie Holmes) in Season 2, episode 3 — it is estimated to go for upwards of $26,000 to nearly $53,000, as of this writing. Also put up for bid was Van Der Beek's wardrobe from the pilot episode, as well as a flannel that made several appearances throughout the series. Van Der Beek additionally listed items from Dawson's bedroom, like an E.T. doll and an "Indiana Jones" figurine (Dawson was a huge fan of Steven Spielberg), plus his cleats and hat from "Varsity Blues."
"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years," Van Der Beek told People. There have been myriad tragedies to hit Van Der Beek since his cancer diagnosis, including missing the "Dawson's Creek" reunion in New York City in September 2025. "I can't believe I'm not there," the actor said in a virtual message to the audience during the reunion — which raised money for the organization F Cancer (via USA Today). "I can't believe I don't get to hug my castmates, my beautiful cast in person, and especially every single last one of you."