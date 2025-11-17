Writer and producer Vince Gilligan is responsible for two of television's most critically acclaimed series in recent memory: "Breaking Bad" and its sequel, "Better Call Saul." While the former focused on a high school chemistry teacher Walter White's slow evolution into murderous meth-making drug kingpin, the latter focused on his lawyer, Saul Goodman, who, for reasons explained in the series, is actually named Jimmy McGill, and breaks bad in his own way to become his garishly attired alter ego.

Ever since "Better Call Saul" ended its run in 2022 — racking up 53 Emmy nominations (but, criminally, zero wins) along the way — fans have been wondering what Gilligan's next project will be. Over time, info started dribbling out about a mysterious series for Apple TV called "Pluribus," its plot kept top secret for years while anticipation built, hitting a fever pitch in the months before its premiere on streaming service Apple TV thanks to a fiendishly cryptic marketing campaign.

When "Pluribus" finally made its debut, it all became clear. Melding comedy, drama, sci-fi and other elements, the plot of the pilot episode could have easily been an episode of "The Twilight Zone." In a nutshell: a mysterious virus infects nearly all of humanity but, instead of turning everyone into zombies, makes the infected annoyingly cheery. Only 12 people on the entire planet have managed to remain uncontaminated, one of whom is cynical romance novelist Carol Sturka, played by Rhea Seehorn. As this new series is showered in accolades as viewer interest builds, read further to find out why Carol from "Pluribus" looks so familiar.