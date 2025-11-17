New Close-Up Of Lauren Sánchez's Overfilled Face Proves She's Plastic Surgery-Obsessed

Before Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding shot her to fame like a Blue Origin rocket, the journalist had made a name for herself as a Fox host and occasional actor. She flaunted natural good looks when she first stepped in front of the camera. With a model-like appearance, her long, dark hair perfectly complemented her warm skin tone and brown eyes. The journalist's strong bone structure highlighted her pronounced cheeks, which drew attention to her thinner lips. Though not a movie star, her incredible beauty made Sánchez Bezos a natural fit for fame.

Now, in November 2025, Sánchez Bezos retains some of those prominent features from years before when she got her start. Her richly colored eyes still stand out against her skin tone and are further accentuated by the light highlights in her hair. The billionaire's cheeks are just as strong as they once were, but it's Sánchez Bezos' lips and eyebrows that reveal the most notable changes. Her lips look bigger than they did years prior and show signs of filler migration, with a puffiness around the lines of her lips. While Sánchez Bezos' eyebrows have always had a sharper look to them, in recent years the pointed effect has risen into her forehead, resulting in a pinched appearance. Her latest Instagram post was a testament to all this.