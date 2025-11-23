The Music Icon Who Wanted A Relationship With Stevie Nicks (& Why She Shut It Down)

Stevie Nicks, a powerhouse rockstar from the 1970s, noted that a friend's crush almost led to a celebrity status romance, had it not been for Nicks' adoration of his work. In a conversation with Louder Sound, Nicks revealed that her close friendship with Prince may have drifted away from just friends at one point.

Nicks detailed the first time that the two singers met. After songwriting inspiration struck the Fleetwood Mac singer while listening to Prince's "Red Corvette", Nicks wanted nothing more than to have Prince hear her new song. With her then-husband's connections to Prince's record label, and her own fame, Nicks soon found herself in the studio with the "Purple Rain" singer. She played him the song and told him, (via Louder Sound) "I wrote it to your song. You would never have known, but because I'm very honest, I'm telling you. How do you feel about that?"

From there, the pair hit it off. A constant thread of sharing songs back and forth connected them for months. Shortly after meeting, when Nicks was going through a divorce, Prince sent her an early recording of "Purple Rain". He asked the "Landslide" singer to develop some lyrics for it. As flattered as she was, Nicks was unable to write for the song but admitted, "The thing is, I think Prince would have liked a romance, but I didn't want that. If that had happened, we wouldn't have had a musical relationship."