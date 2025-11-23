The Music Icon Who Wanted A Relationship With Stevie Nicks (& Why She Shut It Down)
Stevie Nicks, a powerhouse rockstar from the 1970s, noted that a friend's crush almost led to a celebrity status romance, had it not been for Nicks' adoration of his work. In a conversation with Louder Sound, Nicks revealed that her close friendship with Prince may have drifted away from just friends at one point.
Nicks detailed the first time that the two singers met. After songwriting inspiration struck the Fleetwood Mac singer while listening to Prince's "Red Corvette", Nicks wanted nothing more than to have Prince hear her new song. With her then-husband's connections to Prince's record label, and her own fame, Nicks soon found herself in the studio with the "Purple Rain" singer. She played him the song and told him, (via Louder Sound) "I wrote it to your song. You would never have known, but because I'm very honest, I'm telling you. How do you feel about that?"
From there, the pair hit it off. A constant thread of sharing songs back and forth connected them for months. Shortly after meeting, when Nicks was going through a divorce, Prince sent her an early recording of "Purple Rain". He asked the "Landslide" singer to develop some lyrics for it. As flattered as she was, Nicks was unable to write for the song but admitted, "The thing is, I think Prince would have liked a romance, but I didn't want that. If that had happened, we wouldn't have had a musical relationship."
Avoiding romance, finding friendship
Stevie Nicks's experience with relationships in the industry could've fed her response to Prince's alleged crush. After her decades-long feud with bandmate (and ex) Lindsey Buckingham, Nicks may have had her fair share of grievances with musical partners. The "Silver Springs" singer did not play into Prince's crush, but the pair remained good friends. And, as many friends do, they had their own tiffs. The Fleetwood Mac band member recalled seeing Prince's movie "Purple Rain" in her 2025 Pollstar Awards' speech. As she tells, the singer had stormed out halfway through the film because of a scene where Prince slaps another character. When the "When Doves Cry" singer asked Nicks about the film, she told him that she had left, which sent her friend into a tizzy.
Nicks tried to make it up to him by buying him a necklace, but Prince rejected the gift. The two eventually found a way to reconcile, but tragedy struck Nicks when, in April 2016, her longtime friend passed away due to an overdose. Nicks hasn't lost that connection to him, telling The Rolling Stones, "But you know, I feel like Prince is with me. When I'm nervous, I'll talk to Prince. In my solo act, when I do "Moonlight," I wear this white wolfy coat — I put this coat on and I try to transform into a Dire Wolf from "Game of Thrones". And before I go on, I always say, 'Walk with me, Prince.'"