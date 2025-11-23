Everything We Know About Obama's Presidential Center

Barack Obama's Presidential Center has become a hub for controversies. While the then-president spoke to a crowd in Chicago, in May 2017, he shared his vision for it, explaining, "What we want this to be is the world premiere institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries and in the world," (via PBS). The beloved politician also confirmed that the ambitious 225,000 square-foot campus would be situated in Chicago's Jackson Park. However, at some point during the construction, which began in 2021, the size of the campus grew considerably, ultimately reaching over 840,000 square feet.

The estimated costs for the project similarly skyrocketed over time, starting with an already outrageous $350 million in 2018 before climbing to an eye-watering $850 million by 2025. According to the New York Post, 1,000 trees in Jackson Park had to be cut down to meet the demanding space requirements. And yet, in a statement, the Obama Foundation insisted that "Many of the trees on site were plagued by disease and were non-native species." The nonprofit also fully intended to plant new trees in place of the ones they had to cut down.

Still, it wasn't a good look for Obama, who once publicly encouraged young people to stay angry about climate change. Additionally, many Chicagoans who resided near Jackson Park were understandably concerned the attraction could give rise to gentrification and greatly increase their costs of living as a result. Despite all of these concerns and controversies, the long-winded construction finally looked to be nearing its end in 2025.