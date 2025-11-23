Everything We Know About Obama's Presidential Center
Barack Obama's Presidential Center has become a hub for controversies. While the then-president spoke to a crowd in Chicago, in May 2017, he shared his vision for it, explaining, "What we want this to be is the world premiere institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries and in the world," (via PBS). The beloved politician also confirmed that the ambitious 225,000 square-foot campus would be situated in Chicago's Jackson Park. However, at some point during the construction, which began in 2021, the size of the campus grew considerably, ultimately reaching over 840,000 square feet.
The estimated costs for the project similarly skyrocketed over time, starting with an already outrageous $350 million in 2018 before climbing to an eye-watering $850 million by 2025. According to the New York Post, 1,000 trees in Jackson Park had to be cut down to meet the demanding space requirements. And yet, in a statement, the Obama Foundation insisted that "Many of the trees on site were plagued by disease and were non-native species." The nonprofit also fully intended to plant new trees in place of the ones they had to cut down.
Still, it wasn't a good look for Obama, who once publicly encouraged young people to stay angry about climate change. Additionally, many Chicagoans who resided near Jackson Park were understandably concerned the attraction could give rise to gentrification and greatly increase their costs of living as a result. Despite all of these concerns and controversies, the long-winded construction finally looked to be nearing its end in 2025.
The Obama Presidential Center is meant to nurture creativity
Those seeking to visit the Obama Presidential Center, following its scheduled opening in 2026, can expect to spot the 225-foot grey "Obamalisk" from a good distance. According to the project's official website, famed artist Julie Mehretu used Barack Obama's moving speech at the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery protest marches to create an artwork titled "Uprising of the Sun," which graces the glass paneling on the exterior. As visitors approach the building, they may also be able to recognize that the large lettering at the top actually spells out the former president's speech about the Alabama marches.
Meanwhile, the interior rooms honor people who have moved Barack in one way or another throughout his life. While the Hadiya Pendleton Atrium was named after a teen who was murdered close to the Obamas' Chicago home, the Elie Wiesel Auditorium honors the Holocaust survivor of the same name who won a Nobel Peace Prize. The Obama Presidential Center also boasts plenty of avenues for leisure, ranging from a basketball court to the Eleanor Roosevelt Fruit & Vegetable Garden and even a children's playground. Visitors can take in some artwork as they stroll around the massive outdoor space too.
While the former president initially discussed his plans for the library in Chicago back in 2017, Barack shared that he hoped the building would not just be a home for his collection of memorabilia but also a place that fostered creativity. Naturally, there's a big chance that the Presidential Center will also feature some of Michelle Obama's most daring outfits on display. Here's hoping that the Michelle look that stands above the rest makes the cut.