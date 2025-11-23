Donald Trump Reportedly Wants A Stadium Named After Him (And It Probably Won't Stop The Booing)

Just when you think his ego couldn't possibly get any bigger, Donald Trump does something to prove you wrong. The president generated headlines on November 9, 2025, when he attended the Washington Commanders game. Trump made a grand entrance, with Air Force One flying low over the stadium prior to his arrival. The White House made sure to post a clip of the moment on Instagram, captioning it: "The most EPIC flyover of the season." It's safe to say not all of the game attendees considered it that epic. In fact, the divisive politician was viciously booed by the assembled crowd while reading new military members their oath during half-time.

BREAKING!!! TRUMP BOO'D LONGER & LOUDER THAN ANY SITTING PRESIDENT WHEN HE TRIED TO FORCE @NFL FANS TO PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO HIM DURING THE WASHINGTON @Commanders GAME!!!pic.twitter.com/nRGeifoRqk — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 10, 2025

The sneering was so loud, that it was, at times, hard to hear Trump's voice over the ruckus. It's worth noting that there were some cheers trying to counter the negative response, though. Trump's fragile ego previously got tip-toed around after he was booed at the U.S. Open in September 2025, and this time around, his plans to nurse his wounds include naming the new Commanders stadium after himself (we doubt this will do much to silence his many vocal detractors). The stadium, which will replace the old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, has caught the president's eye, and White House officials seem pretty positive he will get his way.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who previously, accidentally exposed just how Trump-obsessed she really is, confidently told ESPN that the endeavor to have the stadium bear his name is only logical. "That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible," Leavitt enthused. Another White House source disclosed, "It's what the president wants, and it will probably happen." The Commanders, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter.