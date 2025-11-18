Times Donald Trump Was Ruthlessly Booed Attending Sporting Events

As the Detroit Lions took on the Washington Commanders on November 9, 2025, Donald Trump watched the game from a special suite at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Trump's appearance at the game was significant, as he was the first sitting president to appear at a regular season NFL game in nearly five decades. However, his unique appearance was also overshadowed by a torrential downpour of boos, insults, and rude hand gestures directed at him every time he appeared on the screens in the stadium.

It's unclear if the wave of disdain permanently soured Trump's feelings toward the game and its fans. ESPN reported earlier in the month that Trump had said he wanted the Commander's new D.C. stadium to be named in his honor (because of course he did), although he may have changed his mind after getting booed quite so hard. At one point during the game, while Trump was addressing the crowd, he was apparently drowned out by the flood of vocal disdain.

According to body language expert Traci Brown, who spoke with The Huffington Post, Trump was aware of the jeering and had some big feelings about it. "Trump shows contempt as evidenced by the crooked mouth he shows," Brown said, adding that she interprets his expressions to mean that Trump "thinks that their 'boos' are beneath consideration, deserving of scorn."