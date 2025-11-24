All Of The Legal Drama Gavin Newsom's Former Staffer Is Wrapped Up In

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been on a roll, doling out nicknames that give Donald Trump a run for his money and brutally humbling JD Vance with scathing tweets. But in November 2025, the governor hit a snag. His former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, who worked for Newsom for two years before resigning in November 2024, was charged with 23 counts relating to fraud, which included bank and wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Among her many alleged crimes, Williamson allegedly tried to help herself to $225,000 in campaign fund money belonging to former President Joe Biden's Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Newsom reportedly knew Williamson was being investigated — she came clean to the governor in 2024, and she was subsequently forced to take some time off before she left the governor's office. If a jury finds her guilty, Williamson will be looking at a 20-year prison sentence and a hefty fine of $250,000 for each count she's convicted of.

In an interesting turn of events, Williamson's lawyer, McGregor Scott, told Politico that the FBI requested Williamson's assistance in an investigation the bureau was conducting into Newsom in 2024, but that she didn't comply. "She had no information to give them or offer them because she had not seen any misconduct by the governor of any kind," Scott said. Current chief of staff to the California governor, Nathan Barankin, told Politico that Newsom had no knowledge of said investigation. "There is no basis for any federal investigation into the governor," Barankin argued.