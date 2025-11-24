Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Has Donated Billions Because Of Her College Roommate. Here's Why

MacKenzie Scott became one of the wealthiest people in the world after she walked away from her 2019 divorce with Jeff Bezos with Amazon shares worth a whopping $36 billion at the time. Just a little over a year later, the value of her 4% stake shot up to $68 billion, making her the world's richest woman and 12th-richest person in 2020. While she could have easily followed her ex-husband's lead and splurged her fortune on private jets, mansions, and superyachts, Scott instead wasted no time using her money to make the world a better place. By the summer of 2020, the novelist had given away over $1.6 billion to various nonprofits; as of February 2025, the total amount she'd donated had surpassed $19.25 billion. And Scott has no plans to stop her philanthropic efforts anytime soon, not only because she genuinely enjoys helping others, but also because she's been on the receiving end of kindness and wants to pay it forward.

In an essay published on the website of her foundation, Yield Giving, Scott shared that her decision to give away at least half of her wealth was inspired by people such as her college roommate, who helped her when she was struggling financially during her time at Princeton University and ultimately changed her life. "Whose generosity did I think of every time I made every one of the thousands of gifts I've been able to give? It was the local dentist who offered me free dental work when he saw me securing a broken tooth with denture glue in college," Scott wrote. "It was the college roommate who found me crying, and acted on her urge to loan me a thousand dollars to keep me from having to drop out in my sophomore year."