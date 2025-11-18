Knox Jolie-Pitt Channels Edgy Older Sister Shiloh With A Drastic Hair Transformation

On November 17, 2025, 17-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh new look: spiky pink hair cut in a pixie style. Jolie-Pitt's new haircut was not unlike that of his older sister Shiloh Jolie's spiky look, when she channeled dad Brad Pitt's iconic 2000s hair. Shiloh is known for her own edgy style, and she was recently spotted rocking a brand-new lip piercing (per Hola!). Perhaps taking a cue from his sister's bold fashion choices, Jolie-Pitt paired his new hair with embroidered jeans, proving that boys look great wearing pink and floral designs.

Angelina Jolie's son Knox, 17, debuts bold hair transformation in nod to famous mom https://t.co/gDc74vKtOY pic.twitter.com/HNIBezaIWR — Page Six (@PageSix) November 18, 2025

And Jolie-Pitt looks more like his famous mother, Angelina Jolie, every day. His new bold hairstyle looks great on him, and even reminded netizens of the locks Jolie rocked in the 1998 film, "Playing by Heart." While Jolie-Pitt's hair is a much lighter, pastel pink, Jolie's hair in the rom-com was a darker shade of pink. Both looks are edgy, and honestly vibe with each of their auras.