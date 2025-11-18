Knox Jolie-Pitt Channels Edgy Older Sister Shiloh With A Drastic Hair Transformation
On November 17, 2025, 17-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh new look: spiky pink hair cut in a pixie style. Jolie-Pitt's new haircut was not unlike that of his older sister Shiloh Jolie's spiky look, when she channeled dad Brad Pitt's iconic 2000s hair. Shiloh is known for her own edgy style, and she was recently spotted rocking a brand-new lip piercing (per Hola!). Perhaps taking a cue from his sister's bold fashion choices, Jolie-Pitt paired his new hair with embroidered jeans, proving that boys look great wearing pink and floral designs.
Angelina Jolie's son Knox, 17, debuts bold hair transformation in nod to famous mom https://t.co/gDc74vKtOY pic.twitter.com/HNIBezaIWR
— Page Six (@PageSix) November 18, 2025
And Jolie-Pitt looks more like his famous mother, Angelina Jolie, every day. His new bold hairstyle looks great on him, and even reminded netizens of the locks Jolie rocked in the 1998 film, "Playing by Heart." While Jolie-Pitt's hair is a much lighter, pastel pink, Jolie's hair in the rom-com was a darker shade of pink. Both looks are edgy, and honestly vibe with each of their auras.
Knox Jolie-Pitt's relationship with his dad is rocky, despite their resemblance
While it's unclear if Knox Jolie-Pitt was purposely channeling his sister Shiloh's cool-kid vibe, what's crystal clear is how icy his relationship with dad, Brad Pitt, has become. While Pitt's relationship with his four older children has been shattered, he still had somewhat of a connection with his youngest kids, Knox and twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
But in July 2025, right before the twins turned 17, the "F1: The Movie" actor practically begged his kids to give him another shot at being their dad. "He knows the chance they'll agree to spend time with him is remote to say the least," an insider told the Daily Mail. "So far there's been no word back from the twins or their reps." Imagine using a representative to speak with your father. Wild. Regardless, Knox has still been seen channeling his dad in his styles: a pic of Knox rocking glasses in February 2025 really made it clear he is his father's son.