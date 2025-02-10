Knox Jolie-Pitt Channels Young Brad In Latest Snap With Glasses

Twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have already followed in Brangelina's footsteps by getting involved in show business. Now, a new photo of Knox proves that the now-16-year-old is certainly starting to look like his dad. Despite his looks, though, it's his mom with whom he spends the most time and who is seen with him in the snap.

Brad Pitt was one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Super Bowl, thanks to his odd pre-game ad. It's unclear whether Knox shares his dad's love of a "blah" monochromatic ensemble. Give him a pair of glasses, though, and he certainly resembles Pitt in his younger years. Knox was spotted sporting glasses while out and about in Los Feliz, California, grabbing groceries from Lazy Acres. While Knox may not spend much time in the public eye, this shopping trip photo comes just a few months after he accompanied his mom to the 2024 Governors Awards. When he was all dressed up next to Angelina, it was easy to see the resemblance between Knox and his mom's side of the family, too.