Knox Jolie-Pitt Channels Young Brad In Latest Snap With Glasses
Twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have already followed in Brangelina's footsteps by getting involved in show business. Now, a new photo of Knox proves that the now-16-year-old is certainly starting to look like his dad. Despite his looks, though, it's his mom with whom he spends the most time and who is seen with him in the snap.
Brad Pitt was one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Super Bowl, thanks to his odd pre-game ad. It's unclear whether Knox shares his dad's love of a "blah" monochromatic ensemble. Give him a pair of glasses, though, and he certainly resembles Pitt in his younger years. Knox was spotted sporting glasses while out and about in Los Feliz, California, grabbing groceries from Lazy Acres. While Knox may not spend much time in the public eye, this shopping trip photo comes just a few months after he accompanied his mom to the 2024 Governors Awards. When he was all dressed up next to Angelina, it was easy to see the resemblance between Knox and his mom's side of the family, too.
Knox Jolie-Pitt is often seen with Angelina Jolie
It's clear that when Knox Jolie-Pitt is rocking glasses and casual clothes, he's his dad's mini-me, and when he's tuxedo-clad on the red carpet, it's easy to see he shares his mom's genes. On most occasions, though, Knox is the spitting image of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt; he and his big sis could totally pass as twins. And, he may have more in common with his older sister than just looks. It seems that whenever we see Knox these days, he's by his mom's side. He and his siblings have been estranged from Brad Pitt for some time. They have also supported Jolie throughout the former couple's long, bitter divorce, which has finally come to an end.
On her 18th birthday, Shiloh distanced herself from her dad, taking the first step to legally drop Pitt from her last name. While there hasn't been news that Knox is also changing his name, it seems clear that, like Shiloh, he has his mom's back — even if he's looking more and more like his dad every day.