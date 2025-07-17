Brad Pitt's Relationship With Twins Knox & Vivienne Is Even Icier Than We Realized

Hollywood veteran Brad Pitt may be having an excellent second act of his career — his film, "F1: The Movie," has earned Apple the most revenue of any of its theatrically-released projects — but his personal life is anything but stupendous. It's no secret that Pitt has been estranged from the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie since the couple split, and his kids may never forgive him for his alleged actions that ultimately led to the separation.

But while Pitt's relationship with his older children, including Maddox and Pax, is practically non-existent, the "Fight Club" actor still had some kind of connection with twins Vivienne and Knox. This reportedly put the kids at odds over Pitt. However, new information spotlights how Pitt's youngest two kids now also want nothing to do with him anymore. Shortly before Vivienne and Knox's 17th birthday, which was July 12, 2025, Pitt attempted to spend time with them. A source told Daily Mail, "Brad's desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends, even though he knows the chance they'll agree to spend time with him is remote to say the least."

Unfortunately, Pitt's prediction came true, with the insider sharing how neither the kids nor their reps responded to the actor's plea. The fact that he's reportedly communicating with his teenage kids through representatives is especially telling in just how severed their relationship has become.