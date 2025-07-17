Brad Pitt's Relationship With Twins Knox & Vivienne Is Even Icier Than We Realized
Hollywood veteran Brad Pitt may be having an excellent second act of his career — his film, "F1: The Movie," has earned Apple the most revenue of any of its theatrically-released projects — but his personal life is anything but stupendous. It's no secret that Pitt has been estranged from the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie since the couple split, and his kids may never forgive him for his alleged actions that ultimately led to the separation.
But while Pitt's relationship with his older children, including Maddox and Pax, is practically non-existent, the "Fight Club" actor still had some kind of connection with twins Vivienne and Knox. This reportedly put the kids at odds over Pitt. However, new information spotlights how Pitt's youngest two kids now also want nothing to do with him anymore. Shortly before Vivienne and Knox's 17th birthday, which was July 12, 2025, Pitt attempted to spend time with them. A source told Daily Mail, "Brad's desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends, even though he knows the chance they'll agree to spend time with him is remote to say the least."
Unfortunately, Pitt's prediction came true, with the insider sharing how neither the kids nor their reps responded to the actor's plea. The fact that he's reportedly communicating with his teenage kids through representatives is especially telling in just how severed their relationship has become.
Knox celebrated his 17th birthday with his mom
Though his relationship with his dad appears rocky, Knox Jolie-Pitt has plenty of love for his mom. For his 17th birthday in July 2025, he reportedly spent the day with Jolie. He was spotted by paparazzi going on a drive in LA with his mom. Additionally, Jolie-Pitt won his Muay Thai competition on his special day, making this birthday extra memorable. Jolie attended her son's event and though she kept her cool with a toothless smile, we just know she was beaming on the inside over her son's big win. Brad Pitt didn't appear to be in attendance.
Muay Thai is also known as Thai boxing and is a close-combat sport, something Jolie-Pitt seems to be good at, based on his recent victory. TMZ shared a video of the teen during his competition, and it reminded us of Pitt's famous role in "Fight Club." Back in May, Jolie-Pitt channeled his dad in a boxing champ pic, looking like Pitt's character, Mickey "One Punch" O'Neil, in the movie "Snatch."
There's no report about how Jolie-Pitt's twin, Vivienne, celebrated her 17th birthday, but hopefully it was as special as her brother's was.