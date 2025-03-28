Shiloh Jolie Channels Brad's Iconic 2000s Hair In Giggly Throwback Video
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie, lives an under-the-radar life, but a throwback video is making the rounds online after a Vivienne Jolie fan account posted it to Instagram. In the clip, Shiloh participated in the "passing the phone to" trend that was popular on social media a few years ago. "I'm trying to pass the phone to someone who is most likely to be late to yoga," Shiloh said while laughing. It's not clear who she is referring to, but what is clear is just how much she looks like her dad. At first glance, it totally seemed like it was Pitt in the video instead of his daughter.
People in the comments were quick to point out the strong similarities Shiloh shares with Angelina and Pitt. "Such a wonderful mix of both parents' looks," wrote one person. Interestingly, some felt like Pitt was nowhere to be found in the video. On the other hand, several IG users thought only Shiloh's dad's genes were present, with one person hilariously commenting, "Dad dad dad dad Brad Brad Brad Brad."
Her facial features aside, Shiloh's hair is fully channeling her dad's iconic style from the mid-'90s to the early 2000s. Pitt rocked the blond spiky-haired look in movies like "Se7en," "Fight Club," and "Ocean's Eleven."
Shiloh Jolie's relationship with Brad Pitt is estranged
While Shiloh Jolie and Brad Pitt may look alike, the father and daughter unfortunately don't seem to have a relationship anymore. That was made abundantly clear on Jolie's 18th birthday after it was reported she filed to remove "Pitt" from her last name. Nothing says, I don't want you in my life, like literally taking a person's name out of it.
The young adult was reportedly desperate for a Brangelina truce before she turned 18, but that didn't end up happening, and it looks like Shiloh chose Angelina Jolie over Pitt. After the infamous plane incident that involved alleged child and spousal abuse, Angelina filed for divorce, which ended up being quite messy. That trauma likely affected Shiloh, who enjoys a lavish life with her siblings, but still has to deal with the difficulties surrounding her famous family.
It's unclear if Shiloh and Pitt will ever reconcile, but nothing will change the fact that she is the spitting image of not just her mom, but her dad as well.