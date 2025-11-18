Marjorie Taylor Greene & Her Family Were Facing Death Threats While Trump Tore Her To Shreds

After falling out of favor with Donald Trump in her latest messy political feud, Marjorie Taylor Greene is dealing with frightening threats from some right-wing acolytes. While Greene can now count Trump among the long list of fellow politicians who cannot stand her, it's Greene's family who seems to be bearing the brunt of their nasty feud. Greene received multiple death threats on November 16, targeting her as well as her family. Greene also claimed that a pipe bomb threat was made against her construction company, all in the wake of her wild feud with the mercurial president.

Greene has long been an ardent supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement. However, the pair have clashed over the release of the Epstein files. Greene's staunch calls for a vote to release the files led to Trump labeling her a "traitor" and accusing her of turning her back on her party. Shortly after his fiery attack, posted to his social media platform, Greene began to receive hoax pizza deliveries to her home in Rome, Georgia. These pizza delivery hoaxes were designed to intimidate and harass victims by reminding them just how vulnerable their home address and personal information truly are.

"President Trump's unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family," Greene wrote on X after the threats were received. "President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific. ... This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome." Greene stressed that she is absolutely not a traitor and called for the end of "toxic and dangerous rhetoric."