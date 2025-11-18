Marjorie Taylor Greene & Her Family Were Facing Death Threats While Trump Tore Her To Shreds
After falling out of favor with Donald Trump in her latest messy political feud, Marjorie Taylor Greene is dealing with frightening threats from some right-wing acolytes. While Greene can now count Trump among the long list of fellow politicians who cannot stand her, it's Greene's family who seems to be bearing the brunt of their nasty feud. Greene received multiple death threats on November 16, targeting her as well as her family. Greene also claimed that a pipe bomb threat was made against her construction company, all in the wake of her wild feud with the mercurial president.
Greene has long been an ardent supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement. However, the pair have clashed over the release of the Epstein files. Greene's staunch calls for a vote to release the files led to Trump labeling her a "traitor" and accusing her of turning her back on her party. Shortly after his fiery attack, posted to his social media platform, Greene began to receive hoax pizza deliveries to her home in Rome, Georgia. These pizza delivery hoaxes were designed to intimidate and harass victims by reminding them just how vulnerable their home address and personal information truly are.
"President Trump's unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family," Greene wrote on X after the threats were received. "President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific. ... This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome." Greene stressed that she is absolutely not a traitor and called for the end of "toxic and dangerous rhetoric."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's son was directly threatened and Donald Trump denied it even happened
Police confirmed a pair of emails sent by the same address directly threatening the life of Greene's adult son, Derek Green, according to NBC News. In one email, the suspect stated that they'd already purchased a plane ticket and planned to kill Derek. Another email explicitly stated, "I am going to assassinate MTG's son."
Despite the nature of the threats to Greene and her family, Donald Trump flatly denied responsibility for the increase in threats or that the threats even existed. When asked by reporters about Greene's claims that she'd received a pipe bomb threat, Trump simply reiterated his insulting rhetoric. "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene. I don't think her life is in danger," Trump said (via Fox News) "Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her."
Trump: Marjorie Traitor Greene.. I don't think anybody cares about her pic.twitter.com/fru4sV2vFc
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2025
On November 18, Greene held a press conference alongside several victims of Jeffrey Epstein and their family members. Green hit back at Trump labeling her a traitor and declared that the ongoing feud regarding the release of the Epstein files has caused an insurmountable rift that could lead to the destruction of the MAGA movement. "Let me tell you what a traitor is: A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves," Greene declared (via NBC News). "A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America, and Americans like the women standing behind me."