Who Are Johnny Cash's 7 Kids?

Every country music fan worth their salt could probably put together their own Mount Rushmore of Country without needing to put more than a few minutes of effort into it, and it's a fair bet that more often than not those mountainous permutations would feature the visage of Johnny Cash. Known far and wide as "The Man in Black" for the reasons explained in his song of the same name, Cash wasn't just a country music legend, he was a music legend, one who can be found in the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Hall of Fame, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, not to mention the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Rest assured that all of that fame was well earned, and while Cash is now one of many legendary country stars who have sadly died, his music has resulted in a legacy that will live on for years to come.

Beyond his music, however, Cash left a family legacy behind: five biological children (Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, Tara, and John Carter), as well as two stepchildren (Carlene and Rosie) who — based on all accounts — he couldn't have loved and supported more if they had been his biological children. A couple of the kids have followed in Cash's footsteps and become singer-songwriters in their own right, but all of his children have made their mark on the world in one way or another. Here's your chance to find out what life is like for all seven of Johnny Cash's kids.