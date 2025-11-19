Karoline Leavitt Admits Her Parents Weren't Totally On Board With Her Decades Older Husband

Karoline Leavitt's 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, has been a hot topic among netizens since she first stepped into her role as White House press secretary. As it turns out, it was also a concern for her parents, who are about the same age as Leavitt's husband. In fact, the press secretary's mother is five years younger than Riccio, who is 60. Leavitt is 28. It must be exhausting to get asked about her much older spouse in every interview, and Leavitt once again had to convince people that her age gap with her husband is no big deal while on an episode of the "Pod Force One" podcast, which was released on November 19, 2025.

When host Miranda Devine asked Leavitt whether telling her parents about her much older boyfriend was awkward when she and Riccio first started dating, Leavitt admitted that it wasn't the easiest conversation. "It's definitely a challenging conversation to have at first," she confessed. "But then of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character, and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them. And now we're all friends." Er, right.

Leavitt previously told Megyn Kelly that she herself had some reservations about dating a man more than three decades her senior. "It's a very atypical love story," she said during an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025. Leavitt assured Kelly that age is just a number in their marriage and that Riccio is an incredible husband and father who is fully supporting her career.