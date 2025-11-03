Karoline Leavitt Hints Age Gap Talk Is Getting To Her With Airbrushed Pic Of Older Husband

If you're tired of hearing about how much older White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's husband is than her, well, it seems she is too. In a November 2 post on Instagram, the New Hampshire native shared a carousel of photos and videos of Leavitt, alongside her husband and son, celebrating fall events throughout the previous month. The first shot featured little Niko adorably dressed as a pumpkin, with his proud mama wearing a black leather dress (look out, Sarah Huckabee Sanders!) and husband Nicholas Riccio rocking a suit. However, the snapshot doesn't seem to be fully authentic. It appears to have had some altering done, with Riccio, in particular, looking airbrushed and smoothed out.

Plus, his gray hairs have magically disappeared. Looking at past photos of Leavitt's hubby, it's obvious someone — presumably the proud Trump staffer herself, since it was posted to her Instagram account — did some light touchups to make Riccio look less like Niko's grandfather. Unfortunately, it didn't make a bit of difference in the comments section, which was reliably vicious. The very first reaction was someone trolling by asking, "Is that your dad," while another user quipped, "She likes old guys." One even commented, "What little girl doesn't want to marry their dad's best friend? So. F***ing. Gross."