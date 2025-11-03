Karoline Leavitt Hints Age Gap Talk Is Getting To Her With Airbrushed Pic Of Older Husband
If you're tired of hearing about how much older White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's husband is than her, well, it seems she is too. In a November 2 post on Instagram, the New Hampshire native shared a carousel of photos and videos of Leavitt, alongside her husband and son, celebrating fall events throughout the previous month. The first shot featured little Niko adorably dressed as a pumpkin, with his proud mama wearing a black leather dress (look out, Sarah Huckabee Sanders!) and husband Nicholas Riccio rocking a suit. However, the snapshot doesn't seem to be fully authentic. It appears to have had some altering done, with Riccio, in particular, looking airbrushed and smoothed out.
Plus, his gray hairs have magically disappeared. Looking at past photos of Leavitt's hubby, it's obvious someone — presumably the proud Trump staffer herself, since it was posted to her Instagram account — did some light touchups to make Riccio look less like Niko's grandfather. Unfortunately, it didn't make a bit of difference in the comments section, which was reliably vicious. The very first reaction was someone trolling by asking, "Is that your dad," while another user quipped, "She likes old guys." One even commented, "What little girl doesn't want to marry their dad's best friend? So. F***ing. Gross."
Nicholas Riccio will never escape the jabs about his age
Despite being such a big part of her life, Karoline Leavitt doesn't tend to share many photos of her husband on social media. This is because Nicholas Riccio isn't the outgoing person his wife is. "He doesn't have social media and he's an introvert (complete opposite of me)," she once wrote on Instagram. "I respect his privacy on here — but he's my number one fan, the best dad, and just the best man I've ever met," (via the Daily Mail).
So, whenever Riccio does appear on her feed, the trolls come out in full force, typically calling him Leavitt's father or grandfather. It doesn't matter what the family is doing in the photos; the comments will be there. Now we know they'll still appear, even if the pics are photoshopped.
From the Easter Egg Roll at the White House to group outings with friends, the rare pics of Riccio that Leavitt shares will never get "grandpa" off our minds. At least Riccio doesn't have Donald Trump's tan — that would only make him look even older. We know, because we gave it to him.