Karoline Leavitt's Husband Nicholas Riccio Has His Own Ties To Donald Trump

As the husband of firebrand White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Nicholas Riccio has sparked quite a bit of conversation. The tragic details of Riccio's humble origins only make his success story all the more vibrant. Riccio made a name for himself by following the lead of President Donald Trump and harnessing his talents for real estate, leading him to become a bit of a mogul in the New Hampshire area. According to Realtor.com, Riccio owns several properties, almost all of them in the Granite State. One such asset — his Hampton Beach Property — would go on to host a Women For Trump event in 2019, sparking a series of events that would bring Riccio close to President Trump, as well as his future wife.

According to Fosters, the event was organized by locals as well as the Republican National Committee and was put on in two properties owned by Riccio. "This is a chance for us to continue empowering women," New Hampshire GOP communications director Nina McLaughlin said, continuing, "letting them see that there's other supporters for the president."

Considering she was a speechwriter for Trump at the time, it's unclear if Leavitt ever attended these meetups, but Riccio hosting one most likely helped embed him within the good graces of Trump as well as Leavitt. Riccio's willingness to cater to Trump's fans just might have been something that attracted his future wife to him, as Leavitt has shown signs of being obsessed with Trump. However, this wouldn't be the first time Riccio has casually ingratiated himself with a U.S. president.