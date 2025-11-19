What Lauren Boebert Thinks About Former Nemesis Marjorie Taylor Greene's Feud With Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene has had some messy feuds with her MAGA peers long before her battle with Donald Trump began. Among her former MAGA enemies was fellow representative Lauren Boebert. Greene and Boebert later turned out to be two peas in a pod, but are they in sync when it comes to Trump? Based on a recent interview, Boebert apparently isn't surprised that Greene and Trump are butting heads. That doesn't mean, however, that she's siding with Greene.

Trump and Greene's brutal feud has been heating up, with the controversial president writing on his social media platform Truth Social, "I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene." Despite Trump and Greene's longtime support for one another, this statement wasn't necessarily a shock for Boebert.

While appearing on "CUOMO" on November 17, 2025 she explained, "It's not just one issue that [Greene has] been at odds with the president on. There have been many, and unfortunately, this was the one that he decided to come after her about again" (via NewsNation). While Boebert may not be quite as outspoken as Greene is about it, both representatives have gone against Trump, supporting the release of the documents associated with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Even so, Boebert said, "[Greene] and I have disagreed on subjects in the past." And, it seems that Greene's choice to completely turn against Trump may be another way they aren't aligned.