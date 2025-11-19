What Lauren Boebert Thinks About Former Nemesis Marjorie Taylor Greene's Feud With Trump
Marjorie Taylor Greene has had some messy feuds with her MAGA peers long before her battle with Donald Trump began. Among her former MAGA enemies was fellow representative Lauren Boebert. Greene and Boebert later turned out to be two peas in a pod, but are they in sync when it comes to Trump? Based on a recent interview, Boebert apparently isn't surprised that Greene and Trump are butting heads. That doesn't mean, however, that she's siding with Greene.
Trump and Greene's brutal feud has been heating up, with the controversial president writing on his social media platform Truth Social, "I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene." Despite Trump and Greene's longtime support for one another, this statement wasn't necessarily a shock for Boebert.
While appearing on "CUOMO" on November 17, 2025 she explained, "It's not just one issue that [Greene has] been at odds with the president on. There have been many, and unfortunately, this was the one that he decided to come after her about again" (via NewsNation). While Boebert may not be quite as outspoken as Greene is about it, both representatives have gone against Trump, supporting the release of the documents associated with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Even so, Boebert said, "[Greene] and I have disagreed on subjects in the past." And, it seems that Greene's choice to completely turn against Trump may be another way they aren't aligned.
Lauren Boebert isn't ready to turn on MAGA
Despite Donald Trump losing the support of Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he has called a "traitor" (via People), Lauren Boebert doesn't think this is evidence that MAGA, as we know it, is over. "This is a very strong movement," Boebert explained on "CUOMO" (via NewsNation). "I am hearing from folks still all over that they are very proud that this is happening and also want us to do the work that we said that we would do."
Ultimately, while Trump is losing the support of some of his Republican base, Boebert still believes in the core of MAGA's ideology. "We all campaigned with President Trump for mass deportations. I had a bill that said build the wall, deport them all. And now I'm hearing that I have a Republican colleague who is opposing the deportations that are happening under this administration," Boebert explained.
The Colorado representative may not agree with her Republican colleagues as they flip-flop on some of MAGA's longtime issues. She does, however, support Republicans' choice to urge the president to release the Epstein files. On November 18, 2025, all but one Republican in the House of Representatives voted to release the documents. While Boebert believes that MAGA will persist, this unique moment of unity between Republicans and Democrats against Trump certainly shows that a tide is turning.