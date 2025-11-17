Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene's Brutal Feud Is Heating Up With Latest Attacks

The long list of politicians who can't stand Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene may now include Donald Trump. The president has lashed out at Greene on Truth Social after she called out his administration's policies. On November 14, Trump posted that he would no longer be supporting or endorsing Greene. Somewhat predictably, Trump couldn't let it go, continuing to post about her and becoming increasingly irritated. Also in true Trump form, he began using a mean nickname for her.

On November 15, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!" On November 16, he posted, "Wacky Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems." He continued to repost other people's messages that critiqued Greene.

Greene has been quite the MAGA firebrand in the past, so it's been a real break from what we've come to expect from her to see Greene praising some Democratic leaders. She even appeared on "The View," where she admitted being upset over Trump and the Republicans' approach to healthcare and the Epstein files, among other things. Greene once posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I'm not a fan of the angry, nasty women on The View," so for her to make an appearance on the show and voice her dissatisfaction with her party is quite the turnaround. Trump's angry response to that has been less of a surprise, since he's all about blind fealty. Like some brainwashed cult victim, Greene did tell "The View" hosts that she still loved Trump, though he's clearly not feeling it.