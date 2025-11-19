Karoline Leavitt's Latest Comments On Age-Gap Marriage Spark Fresh Wave Of Gold Digger Allegations
By now, it's pretty common knowledge that Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have a 32-year age difference. Leavitt has accidentally highlighted this major age gap when posting family pics on Instagram, and it often comes up more directly in interviews. "It's [a] very atypical love story," Leavitt remarked on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025, without dishing details.
By the time Leavitt appeared on the "Pod Force One" podcast in November, host Miranda Devine tried to probe more deeply. Although Leavitt agreed that maturity differences led her to look for love outside her peer group, she still glossed over her romance's origin story. "We were acquainted as friends for quite some time, but then, of course, we fell in love," Leavitt informed Devine. "He is just an amazing guy. He's very introverted, unlike me." After these bland comments, the press secretary transitioned into talking about Riccio's real estate prowess — which didn't sit well with some listeners.
Riccio has made millions by renovating properties, and quite a few social media users joked that his wealth was what really piqued Leavitt's interest. "She fell in love alright. With his bank account," commented one user on X (formerly Twitter). "He has a picture of Karoline in his wallet. Karoline has a picture of his wallet in hers," quipped another. And that's just a sampling of the gold-digger allegations making the rounds.
Leavitt and Riccio's finances allow for a lavish life
Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio live a wildly lavish life, which is evident from Instagram posts of their many travels, as well as some of the pricey accessories the press secretary wears. When Leavitt was spotted with a $4,800 Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, it also sparked a slew of sarcastic comments about Riccio's wealth.
In addition, Leavitt frequently talks about the need to balance work and parenting responsibilities, and how Riccio's job flexibility makes that process easier. "He's built his career, and so he's in a place where he can support me in mine," Leavitt explained on "Pod Force One." "So he's an incredibly hands-on father."
Riccio's ability to provide childcare while Leavitt is at the White House is undoubtedly a huge help, allowing her to focus on her high-pressure job. Even so, the couple's vast financial resources have likely smoothed the way, too. Leavitt has often touted that she returned to work when her son was only a few days old. Rather than just using a laptop and a ring light, it sounds like she had a much more upscale setup. "We had a TV studio built in at our home and I stayed home with my baby and hopped on TV in between nap time and feedings," Leavitt explained to Devine.