Karoline Leavitt's Latest Comments On Age-Gap Marriage Spark Fresh Wave Of Gold Digger Allegations

By now, it's pretty common knowledge that Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have a 32-year age difference. Leavitt has accidentally highlighted this major age gap when posting family pics on Instagram, and it often comes up more directly in interviews. "It's [a] very atypical love story," Leavitt remarked on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025, without dishing details.

By the time Leavitt appeared on the "Pod Force One" podcast in November, host Miranda Devine tried to probe more deeply. Although Leavitt agreed that maturity differences led her to look for love outside her peer group, she still glossed over her romance's origin story. "We were acquainted as friends for quite some time, but then, of course, we fell in love," Leavitt informed Devine. "He is just an amazing guy. He's very introverted, unlike me." After these bland comments, the press secretary transitioned into talking about Riccio's real estate prowess — which didn't sit well with some listeners.

Q: Tell us about your husband, I think he is 32 years older than you which is unusual. Karoline Leavitt: It is very unusual Q: Could you not find boys your own age? Leavitt: Honestly no, but he's amazing... We fell in love. He's just an amazing guy... He's a successful real... pic.twitter.com/n7ZUU5BS6L — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 19, 2025

Riccio has made millions by renovating properties, and quite a few social media users joked that his wealth was what really piqued Leavitt's interest. "She fell in love alright. With his bank account," commented one user on X (formerly Twitter). "He has a picture of Karoline in his wallet. Karoline has a picture of his wallet in hers," quipped another. And that's just a sampling of the gold-digger allegations making the rounds.