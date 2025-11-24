Tom Cruise Reportedly Had A Shady Reaction To Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Divorce News

Tom Cruise reportedly has feelings about his ex-wife's divorce. Less than two months after news about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage broke, sources say that Cruise is very aware of what's going on, and he's got an opinion. "When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy. He was painted as the bad guy, and that stuck with him for years," a source told the International Business Times. Cruise, who was married to Kidman from 1990 through 2001, supposedly sees some "irony" in Kidman and Keith's split. While sources were careful not to use the word karma when describing how Cruise feels, it was certainly implied.

Kidman and Urban's split was surprising to many, as the two had been married since 2006 and seemed very happy together. In an October 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kidman opened up a bit about going through another divorce. "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she candidly told the outlet. "You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times," the Oscar winner added. Despite the challenges Kidman is facing with her impending second divorce, she likely won't be reaching out to Cruise, who may or may not have seen this coming from a mile away.