Tom Cruise Reportedly Had A Shady Reaction To Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Divorce News
Tom Cruise reportedly has feelings about his ex-wife's divorce. Less than two months after news about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage broke, sources say that Cruise is very aware of what's going on, and he's got an opinion. "When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy. He was painted as the bad guy, and that stuck with him for years," a source told the International Business Times. Cruise, who was married to Kidman from 1990 through 2001, supposedly sees some "irony" in Kidman and Keith's split. While sources were careful not to use the word karma when describing how Cruise feels, it was certainly implied.
Kidman and Urban's split was surprising to many, as the two had been married since 2006 and seemed very happy together. In an October 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kidman opened up a bit about going through another divorce. "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she candidly told the outlet. "You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times," the Oscar winner added. Despite the challenges Kidman is facing with her impending second divorce, she likely won't be reaching out to Cruise, who may or may not have seen this coming from a mile away.
Tom Cruise reportedly felt Nicole Kidman's relationship with Keith Urban was a 'rebound'
Based on what happened in the aftermath of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's divorce, in regard to some of the negative-leaning comments Kidman made about their relationship and about him, sources say that Cruise is feeling a bit vindicated. "Tom's not gloating about it," another source told the International Business Times, adding that Cruise "genuinely sympathizes with Nicole because he knows how painful it is to have everyone dissect your private life. Still, there's a part of him that feels vindicated. He's always believed Keith was more of a rebound than the real thing."
Looking at the timeline, Kidman didn't meet Keith Urban until 2005 — a full four years after her divorce from Cruise was finalized. By May 2006, the two were engaged, and Kidman was sure that Urban was the love of her life. She revealed that in an interview with People magazine, saying that Urban was on her stoop with a bouquet of gardenias at 5 a.m. on her 38th birthday, which is the very moment that she knew that he was the one. Despite the strong love between Kidman and the country music superstar, their union ended the same way that Kidman's first marriage did — in divorce. Sources say that it's this very result that has Cruise feeling validated.
Why did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split?
The one question that fans are still asking centers around the reason for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split: What went wrong? Kidman cited the ever-popular irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split when filing divorce documents in Tennessee in September 2025. However, that doesn't provide much insight into what caused the breakdown of the marriage. There have been multiple rumors about Kidman and Urban's relationship, but in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Urban hinted that his busy schedule may have been the final straw. "It's not a job. It's my life," he told the outlet, adding that "relationship sacrifices" are necessary in his line of work.
The public interest in Kidman and Urban's split is something that is reportedly making Tom Cruise feel better about his apparent long-held grudge. "Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their breakup. She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim while he stayed silent and took the hits," a source told the International Business Times. "Watching her face a public split now—especially with all the talk about Keith—he feels like people are finally seeing things from a different angle," the source added.