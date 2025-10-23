Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Divorce Gets More Complicated Than Ever With Tragic Update
Somebody better print some more "Team Nicole" t-shirts, because the latest detail about Nicole Kidman's split from Keith Urban is sure to get even more fans on the movie star's side. Urban is reportedly feeling awkward over his split from his wife of nearly two decades, and it's easy to see why. There have been plenty of reactions to Kidman's reportedly one-sided split from Urban, and they definitely aren't working in the rock star's favor. Now, some new insider info is making this breakup seem even sadder and making Urban seem even more at fault.
Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, news that came just after reports surfaced that the pair hadn't been living together all summer. However, nearly a month after she signed the divorce papers, a source close to Kidman told the Daily Mail, "She would get back with him in a heartbeat." According to the source, the couple was in the midst of repairing their relationship after going through some marital struggles when Urban told Kidman it was over, leaving the Oscar winner surprised and devastated.
The split is seemingly affecting Nicole Kidman and Kieith Urban very differently
Claims that Nicole Kidman may still be pining for her soon-to-be ex-hubby come as Keith Urban's post-divorce behavior keeps getting more bizarre. He is already being linked to new women and rumored to be dating. In fact, Urban's divorced dad behavior was reportedly what forced Kidman's hand to make it official in the first place. Despite the "Somebody Like You" singer reportedly being in full midlife crisis mode, it seems that Kidman still hoped to work through it. A source told People that the movie star "[had] been fighting to save the marriage" while the couple was separated.
The insider was clear about Kidman's take on the relationship ending, saying, "She didn't want this" and adding that her family is rallying around her as she tries to cope with her entire life being turned upside down. Still, in spite of the heartbreak, another source told the outlet that Kidman "isn't someone who dwells on regrets — she believes everything happens for a reason," and added that she's staying upbeat while focusing on her career and her family. Clearly, Urban didn't want to be part of that family anymore.