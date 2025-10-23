Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Divorce Gets More Complicated Than Ever With Tragic Update

Somebody better print some more "Team Nicole" t-shirts, because the latest detail about Nicole Kidman's split from Keith Urban is sure to get even more fans on the movie star's side. Urban is reportedly feeling awkward over his split from his wife of nearly two decades, and it's easy to see why. There have been plenty of reactions to Kidman's reportedly one-sided split from Urban, and they definitely aren't working in the rock star's favor. Now, some new insider info is making this breakup seem even sadder and making Urban seem even more at fault.

Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, news that came just after reports surfaced that the pair hadn't been living together all summer. However, nearly a month after she signed the divorce papers, a source close to Kidman told the Daily Mail, "She would get back with him in a heartbeat." According to the source, the couple was in the midst of repairing their relationship after going through some marital struggles when Urban told Kidman it was over, leaving the Oscar winner surprised and devastated.