Sports Reporter Laura Rutledge Has Worn Some Questionable Outfits

Luara Rutledge's stunning transformation from behind-the-scenes reporter to host of "NFL Live" has brought the seasoned journalist to the forefront of game day coverage. Often on the sidelines of NFL games, questioning the many professional athletes on their performances and talents, the sports reporter has made her position known and proven her all-encompassing knowledge of the sport. And, with these many TV appearances, Rutledge has also had the opportunity to make her style known. With a closet packed full of hyper-feminine pieces and personality-filled looks, Rutledge has not let the male-dominated field take over her totally unique fashion.

Yet, despite Rutledge's many great game day outfits, she is no stranger to the occasional outfit fail. Ever since a wardrobe malfunction back in October 2024, when an excited fan accidentally spilled beer on the reporter's white top, the sports reporter has become incredibly familiar with bad outfit days. Though these outfits will have you avoiding Super Bowl outfit suggestions from the seasoned reporter, they had even more fans cringing while watching the ESPN host on her network show and coverage of the sidelines.