Sports Reporter Laura Rutledge Has Worn Some Questionable Outfits
Luara Rutledge's stunning transformation from behind-the-scenes reporter to host of "NFL Live" has brought the seasoned journalist to the forefront of game day coverage. Often on the sidelines of NFL games, questioning the many professional athletes on their performances and talents, the sports reporter has made her position known and proven her all-encompassing knowledge of the sport. And, with these many TV appearances, Rutledge has also had the opportunity to make her style known. With a closet packed full of hyper-feminine pieces and personality-filled looks, Rutledge has not let the male-dominated field take over her totally unique fashion.
Yet, despite Rutledge's many great game day outfits, she is no stranger to the occasional outfit fail. Ever since a wardrobe malfunction back in October 2024, when an excited fan accidentally spilled beer on the reporter's white top, the sports reporter has become incredibly familiar with bad outfit days. Though these outfits will have you avoiding Super Bowl outfit suggestions from the seasoned reporter, they had even more fans cringing while watching the ESPN host on her network show and coverage of the sidelines.
Rutledge's bootcut jeans were better fit for the disco
In December 2024 at the Raiders game in Las Vegas, Laura Rutledge donned a totally overly sparkled look that shimmered from the field sidelines. Rutledge's white button-up featured silver shining gems along the cuffs and collar, weighing down the thin material of the top.
She continued the sparkling theme with her silver, shimmering pants, which seemed to be pulled right off the disco dancefloor. The ESPN reporter further messed with the look by forcing together two materials that very obviously don't complement each other well.
Her American Girl doll look
This Christmasy look was actually from an October 2024 Instagram post from Laura Rutledge, who posed in a tweed dress with a black bow and black heels with white bows. The outfit looked like a fit made for an American Girl doll and not in a good way.
The overuse of bows mixed with the shapeless cut of the dress read as overly childish for the reporter. And the dress' hem was just a touch too long on Rutledge, shrinking her already small frame.
This poorly matched fit made for a unstylish moment
In January 2025, in preparation for the 2025 Pro Bowl, Laura Rutledge wore a tank top and jeans. The quirky details of both the top and bottom of this ensemble struggled to mesh, resulting in a terrible clash.
The whole ensemble screamed early 2000s and looked like something Lizzie McGuire would wear, from its wide-leg pants to its graphic tee design and chunky heel. Between the large yellow number one, the polka dot top, stripes on the pants, and red cut-outs, the outfit came off as kiddish and missed the mark.
Her groufit was too baggy to be chic
Standing out in the snow, the ESPN host shared a photo of herself in a groufit (all gray outfit) in February 2025. The reporter's hair and makeup were done to the nines, but her matching set was far too dowdy to compete with her stylish boots and trendy makeup.
The slouchy design of the zip-up top and its minimalistic look made for a frumpy look on the young journalist. The matter was only made worse by the sweatshirt material that made up the ensemble and its bland color.
Laura Rutledge's cheap-looking corset top
In March 2025, Laura Rutledge shared a series of photos of her outfit, highlighting her white top and done-up do. Unfortunately, the carousel of photos showed the ESPN reporter in an outfit fit for 2020.
Her white, corseted top was very dated and very see-through, giving the impression of cheap material, which was far from what Rutledge was most likely going for. The journalist's decision to pair the outfit with a set of jeans starkly contrasted the aesthetic of her top and chopped up the outfit into incohesive chunks.
Her NFL Draft red suit was dowdy at best
In attendance at the 2025 NFL Draft in April, Laura Rutledge wore an all-red look with a sparkling blazer. With her '50s-inspired hairdo and her dowdy suit set, the ESPN reporter lost that youthful zing she typically laces into all of her looks.
Though yes, the prestigious event required a sharper, more mature look, the outfit as a whole seemed to lack any personality from the ESPN reporter. The fit was a better fit for a congresswoman around Christmastime than Rutledge herself.
Her cut out doily-inspired matching set
In June 2025, the ESPN reporter spoke on a panel at the CMA Fest 2025 held by the Music City Center. Donning a matching set, she appeared in a lavender look with lace-like cut-outs that covered the entire piece.
The design of the pattern was both dated, giving doily and not elevated lace, and incredibly overwhelming. Pairing that with the bold color of the set made the outfit too much and too off-palette for the sports journalist's natural good looks to reign back in.
Her baggy all-leather look
In celebration of the NFL season starting back up in September 2025, the sports journalist posted a photo of herself to announce football's comeback. With the news, however, came an ill-fitting all-leather look that was all wrong for her.
The black top hugged her figure well, but cut the reporter's torso so short, making for an awkward line far above her hips. Her skirt's seam down the front of the piece caused odd bunching and gave the ensemble an overall cheap look.
Her frumpy pink blazer with awkward big bows
Laura Rutledge joined the sidelines of Detroit Lions game in a pink and black ensemble in October 2025. The reporter's look had every means of being a stylish fit, but her execution let her down.
Bows are having their moment in 2025, same as the crew socks and loafer combo trend, but Rutledge's puffy sleeves read frumpy not fashion. And the dark gray socks with her black shoe did not give enough of a contrast to be seen as fashion forward.