The Stunning Transformation Of ESPN's Laura Rutledge

Laura Rutledge is living proof that pageant queens belong in the male-dominated space of sports. The Florida native has spent her career showing women that ambition and zeal can lead to stunning accomplishments in many facets of life, whether it be the arts, education, sports, pageantry, broadcast journalism, or a combination of all. Her impressive resume includes crowns and prestigious awards in her field of expertise, highlighting her diverse skillset and accomplishments while encouraging women to stay curious and pursue a wide array of interests.

Rutledge is most recognized for her front-facing role as a sports broadcaster for ESPN, a position she's held for over a decade. Despite her camera-ready appearance, she didn't begin her career in broadcasting on screen. The assumption that the former pageant queen started her career at an advantage due to appearance is simply untrue; the fact of the matter is her talent was first noted via radio, with nothing but knowledge, charisma, and voice to recommend her for her first job in the industry.

Rutledge's unconventional experiences and decisions growing up contributed to her stunning transformation into one of the best-known sportscasters on ESPN, joining the ranks of other notable talents such as Fox Sports' Erin Andrews and former ESPN reporter, Samantha Ponder. Her lukewarm interest in sports during her youth eventually sprouted into a dazzling successful career, showing the world that one's success isn't rooted in lifelong obsession, but dedication to growth and a constant thirst for knowledge.

