Governor Kathy Hochul's Lavish Lifestyle Is A Bit Out Of Touch

Originally Andrew Cuomo's replacement, Governor Kathy Hochul has made it obvious just how far removed she is from the common New Yorker's lifestyle. After the politician's April 2025 tax information was revealed, her incredibly high household income showed that Hochul and her husband had made over 10 times the average household income in New York. The governor's income alone is twice that of the average salary in her state, earning about $260,000 in 2024. That income was just a drop in the bucket for Hochul, who, with her husband's salary and their combined investments, made $1.5 million in 2024. Yes, upon closer investigation, not only was Hochul living a really lavish life, but her spouse was too.

The Hochuls' mind-boggling annual sum had jaws dropping, but it wasn't even the most that the governor had earned in a year. In fact, for the tax year of 2023-2024, the governor and her husband made almost $2 million, though Hochul's husband was again responsible for the majority of their combined funds.

So, while she isn't responsible for the majority of her household wealth, Hochul's tax information indicated how unfamiliar Hochul must be with the average New Yorker's expensive experience in the state. This complete separation from their reality could lead to issues with her 2026 gubernatorial campaign, especially because she has been reticent to work with incoming NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's plan to tax the wealthiest elites in order to make the city more affordable.