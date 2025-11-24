Jason Kelce's Fight With Daughter Wyatt Sparked Some Heated Backlash

Even former professional football players have rough parenting days. Jason Kelce is the dad to four girls with wife Kylie Kelce, and was once praised by brother Travis Kelce during a February 2025 press conference for his and Kylie's "unbelievable" parenting techniques (via Page Six). However, no one was cheering on Jason in November 2025, when he shared an encounter with his oldest daughter, Wyatt, at Disney World.

The 6-year-old was pitching a fit over a waffle, and Jason's patience ran out fast. "I'm putting my foot down on this. You ain't getting another f***ing free waffle. I'm not giving you a whole f***ing waffle," he said on his and Travis's "New Heights" podcast. "I'm not raising some spoiled little f***king rotten child." While several people on Instagram praised Jason for not giving in to the tantrum, others were unimpressed by his reaction. "This is a complete lack of understanding of child psychology and development stages — nothing to brag about," one person commented.

The List reached out to Dr. Kim Van Dusen, LMFT, RPT (licensed child therapist, parenting expert), to get her opinion on whether a reaction like his was ever justified. She pointed out that kids aren't the only ones who can get overstimulated or exhausted; parents can, too. "Even the most intentional parents lose their cool sometimes," she said. While Jason's response wouldn't exactly be justified, Van Dusen did note that she understood where he was coming from. As long as this behavior isn't a constant in a child's life, the kid will be fine.