Everything We Know About Hallmark Star Janel Parrish's Husband Chris

Janel Parrish's 2025 Hallmark Christmas movie, "Christmas on Duty," is about two friends in the military whose fathers have a deep-seated rivalry. Blair and Josh (Parker Young) have their own fight but are forced together on a mission to save Christmas. It's cute, but honestly, Parrish has a better meet-cute and love story with her husband, Chris Long. He's a chemical engineer, which is a career about as far away from the entertainment industry as someone can get. In an Instagram post Parrish made in 2019, she shared that the couple met at Dave & Buster's in September 2016. Is there a sweeter, more fun way for a "regular" guy to meet a Hollywood actress?

The couple got engaged in October 2017, as seen on Instagram, and they keep their relationship private outside of sweet social media posts. "Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend, and I'm over the moon. I love you @c_long," the "Pretty Little Liars" star wrote in the caption, celebrating the milestone. Parrish had made a stunning transformation in front of the world, but she appears to have settled into the role of wife most comfortably in the time since "Pretty Little Liars" has ended.