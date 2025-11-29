Everything We Know About Hallmark Star Janel Parrish's Husband Chris
Janel Parrish's 2025 Hallmark Christmas movie, "Christmas on Duty," is about two friends in the military whose fathers have a deep-seated rivalry. Blair and Josh (Parker Young) have their own fight but are forced together on a mission to save Christmas. It's cute, but honestly, Parrish has a better meet-cute and love story with her husband, Chris Long. He's a chemical engineer, which is a career about as far away from the entertainment industry as someone can get. In an Instagram post Parrish made in 2019, she shared that the couple met at Dave & Buster's in September 2016. Is there a sweeter, more fun way for a "regular" guy to meet a Hollywood actress?
The couple got engaged in October 2017, as seen on Instagram, and they keep their relationship private outside of sweet social media posts. "Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend, and I'm over the moon. I love you @c_long," the "Pretty Little Liars" star wrote in the caption, celebrating the milestone. Parrish had made a stunning transformation in front of the world, but she appears to have settled into the role of wife most comfortably in the time since "Pretty Little Liars" has ended.
Janel Parrish and her husband have been married for seven years
Janel Parrish and her husband, Chris Long, got married in September 2018 in Hawaii. Although Long doesn't have a career in entertainment, the couple added a touch of Hollywood to their big day. The two got married at Kualoa Ranch, where "Jurassic Park" was filmed. Her former "Pretty Little Liars" costar Brendan Robinson was at the ceremony, as seen in social media posts. The Freeform hit's showrunner I. Marlene King also celebrated with the couple on their big day.
Before her wedding, Parrish shared with People that the couple was writing their own vows, and she anticipated that the exchange would be the most emotionally intense part of the day. "We are probably both just going to cry like babies. I ugly cry, so it's not going to be cute photos, but it'll be a beautiful memory," she predicted. The spouses recently marked their seventh anniversary in respective Instagram posts.
Parrish, who is 37 at the time of writing, celebrated her husband's 40th birthday on Instagram in February with a carousel of photos and a video featuring rare theatrical footage of Long starring in a stage production of "The Wizard of Oz." "Please don't skip my new favorite video on earth, which is the last slide ... 5-year-old Chris playing the cowardly lion is the best thing I've ever seen? I love you endlessly, baby," the Hallmark star wrote in a sweet caption.