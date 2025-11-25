How Far Kristi Noem Really Got In School

Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, endured a great tragedy while she was trying to earn a college degree. During a May 2012 interview with Bloomberg, the Republican politician revealed that she initially enrolled in university in 1990 to obtain a degree in education. Sadly, as Noem neared the completion of her higher education in 1994, her beloved father, Ronald Arnold, passed away in a farming incident. In another interview with CBS News, that very same month, she opened up about how the tremendous loss impacted her family. "It turned our whole lives upside down. He was the guy who could do anything," Noem shared. "I remember going to bed that night thinking, 'I have no idea what tomorrow looks like because he's not here.'"

As the Trump staffer explained to Bloomberg, while she struggled to make sense of Arnold's passing, Noem gradually realized that she needed to fill his shoes and take over their family farm. And so, the then-22-year-old made the tough choice to halt her college education to help out. The former South Dakota governor was incredibly passionate about her work on the farm because it helped her feel close to her father. Although Noem was content with her lot in life, she still couldn't resist the pull of the political world.

However, she didn't immediately turn to education to make her dreams a reality, first becoming a state lawmaker instead. During her chat with CBS News, the DHS secretary acknowledged that she never felt less qualified for her job than her more well-educated peers because Noem's many hardships had provided her with real-life lessons. The Trump staffer finally re-enrolled in college in 2008 for a very sweet reason.