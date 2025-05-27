The Most Brutal Nicknames Kristi Noem Has Ever Been Called (& They Lowkey Check Out)

Even before she was picked as President Donald Trump's controversial new Secretary of Homeland Security, Former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was a contentious figure. Between those affair rumors we just can't ignore and the bizarre drama between Noem and country music star Reba McEntire, the politician is no stranger to unsavory headlines. That being said, some of Secretary Noem's most controversial actions have earned her some fairly brutal nicknames. And, to be frank, some of them are pretty spot-on.

For starters, Noem has gained a reputation for putting on different outfits to pose for photos with immigration officers and caking her face in makeup for similar photo-ops in front of detainees. As a result, she's earned the nickname "ICE Barbie." Numerous people have called out the Trump staffer, including Meghan McCain, who argued, "I don't think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup, and hair extensions [...] when you're doing things like that," on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain" in April 2025.

She continued, "If I were giving her some advice, I would be like, 'How about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap, and not doing a photo-op, just doing our job right now, and not turning it into a social media spectacle?'" The outspoken daughter of the late John McCain also discussed how people on both sides of the political aisle had taken issue with Noem's approach. On that note, The Wall Street Journal reported that very same month that such frustrations were prevalent among some of her own Homeland Security colleagues.