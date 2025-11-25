Nancy Mace Has Been Given Some Seriously Shady Nicknames

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is one of those politicians who is best known for being controversial, even among some of her own party's members. Mace and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have a brutal feud history, for instance, and the South Carolina congresswoman is among the MAGA women who have been bestowed with brutal nicknames. Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is responsible for at least one of them. Following a verbal scuffle on the House floor, in January 2025, Crockett, who has also famously feuded with Marjorie Taylor Greene, called Mace a "Karen" on X, formerly known as Twitter (a slang term used to describe enraged middle-aged white women).

Pundits, however, have been even craftier when it comes to christening Mace with shady nicknames. In August 2025, the congresswoman posted a tweet on X featuring a shot of her shooting a gun while wearing jeans and high heels. The caption read: "Nancy Mace for Governor has great jeans." It was a play on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad campaign for American Eagle and, naturally, many people were unimpressed by the comparison. "Nancy Mace is Temu Sydney Sweeney," one such critic penned in response. The divisive politician has another moniker, of which one she is seemingly quite proud.

While speaking to Newsmax in October 2025, Mace bragged that her gubernatorial campaign was looking pretty good while reminding viewers where they could send their donations. "The conservatives are with us, the base, MAGA. They call me 'MAGA Mace' now," she grinned (via X). One netizen noted that Mace's appearance had changed quite a bit since the beginning of the year, quipping, "What happened to Nancy Mace? She suddenly looks like a southern meemaw. MAGA meemaw." Another user then joked, "They also call her 'Nutty Nancy,' but she doesn't like to be called that."