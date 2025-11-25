Nancy Mace Has Been Given Some Seriously Shady Nicknames
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is one of those politicians who is best known for being controversial, even among some of her own party's members. Mace and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have a brutal feud history, for instance, and the South Carolina congresswoman is among the MAGA women who have been bestowed with brutal nicknames. Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is responsible for at least one of them. Following a verbal scuffle on the House floor, in January 2025, Crockett, who has also famously feuded with Marjorie Taylor Greene, called Mace a "Karen" on X, formerly known as Twitter (a slang term used to describe enraged middle-aged white women).
Pundits, however, have been even craftier when it comes to christening Mace with shady nicknames. In August 2025, the congresswoman posted a tweet on X featuring a shot of her shooting a gun while wearing jeans and high heels. The caption read: "Nancy Mace for Governor has great jeans." It was a play on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad campaign for American Eagle and, naturally, many people were unimpressed by the comparison. "Nancy Mace is Temu Sydney Sweeney," one such critic penned in response. The divisive politician has another moniker, of which one she is seemingly quite proud.
While speaking to Newsmax in October 2025, Mace bragged that her gubernatorial campaign was looking pretty good while reminding viewers where they could send their donations. "The conservatives are with us, the base, MAGA. They call me 'MAGA Mace' now," she grinned (via X). One netizen noted that Mace's appearance had changed quite a bit since the beginning of the year, quipping, "What happened to Nancy Mace? She suddenly looks like a southern meemaw. MAGA meemaw." Another user then joked, "They also call her 'Nutty Nancy,' but she doesn't like to be called that."
Mace's alleged behavior has been worthy of some of her nicknames
In October 2025, Nancy Mace made headlines when NBC News reported that she had mistreated airport officials. TSA agents and police officials reportedly faced her wrath when they directed the congresswoman not to use an entrance reserved for TSA crew members upon arrival at the airport. A report by the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department detailed that Mace did not take kindly to the request, resorting to swearing at and demeaning the airport officials. "She repeatedly stated we were 'f—ing incompetent,' and 'this is no way to treat a f—ing U.S. Representative,'" the report read in part.
Naturally, Mace denied any wrongdoing on X, reasoning that all government officials such as herself get to use that entrance. Instead of letting sleeping dogs lie, the congresswoman continued to harp on the matter, including announcing in November 2025 that she would be filing a lawsuit against American Airlines and the Charleston International Airport, as well as certain individuals Mace deemed guilty of misconduct on the day in question. She has dismissed the entire saga as a smear campaign too.
"We believe Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been subjected to a calculated and coordinated effort to malign her character through deliberately falsified documentation," her attorney said in a statement, per the Independent. Members of Mace's own party have condemned her behavior, with some, like South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, publicly criticizing the congresswoman. It was a bad look for the divisive politician, and she's sure keeping the story alive with her lawsuits and social media rants.