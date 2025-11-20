Kody Brown's Drastic Haircut Is Somehow Even More Awful Than His Universally Hated Noodle Mullet
Just when we thought it couldn't get any worse, Kody Brown's hair has reached a new low. The former polygamist patriarch at the heart of "Sister Wives" has struggled with styling his signature mane over the course of his TLC reality show's 20 seasons. "Sister Wives" fans have watched the highs and lows of Brown's life as he got married, had children, and got dumped by three of his four wives. Yet, watching Brown's trials and tribulations play out over the course of 15 years paled in comparison to the trials and tribulations of his terrible tresses. And, when we thought any new haircut would be an improvement, Brown has officially proven us wrong.
While plenty of people are fans of "Sister Wives," it seems as though few could say the same about the noodle mullet Brown has been sporting on Season 20. Yet, on November 18, he appeared on Fox 5 with a new, shorter 'do. The reality star was promoting the other series he's been competing on this season, Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." It seems that for Brown, however, his true toughest test will be finding a hairstyle that really works for him. As hated as his noodle mullet was, his new, shorter cut paired with his receding hairline looks more like moss growing on the side of a rock than the longer locks he was sporting before. And the internet is not loving it.
Kody Brown's new hair might be here to stay
On X (formerly Twitter), some folks commented on Kody Brown's new look. "[Didn't] help at all," one commenter said of the change alongside laughing emojis. "Its still [cringing emoji]" another commented. Folks on Reddit had similar opinions of Brown's updated hairstyle. "Is this real?! how is it that he somehow does not look better at alllll," one Redditor wrote. Another chimed in, asking, "What is STILL happening in the front?????" And, one simply advised, "He really should just embrace baldness."
Perhaps if no hairstyle looks quite right, opting for no hair really is the best solution. And "Sister Wives" fans know that finding the hair that best suits him has been over a decade-long struggle for Brown. Back in Season 1, he sported blow-dried hair that sat just above his shoulders and looked like Keith Urban on a humid summer's day. He then went on to embrace his curls, instead. As his hairline began to recede, Brown simply left two dangling curls in front of his face in an apparent attempt to obscure his hairline. Then came the noodle mullet, and now, his hair has entered a new era. Still, "Sister Wives" fans know too well that Brown will do what feels right to him, whether other people like it or not. So, ultimately, it doesn't really matter if the internet hates his hair. If Brown likes this 'do, it's not going anywhere.