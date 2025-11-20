Kody Brown's Drastic Haircut Is Somehow Even More Awful Than His Universally Hated Noodle Mullet

Just when we thought it couldn't get any worse, Kody Brown's hair has reached a new low. The former polygamist patriarch at the heart of "Sister Wives" has struggled with styling his signature mane over the course of his TLC reality show's 20 seasons. "Sister Wives" fans have watched the highs and lows of Brown's life as he got married, had children, and got dumped by three of his four wives. Yet, watching Brown's trials and tribulations play out over the course of 15 years paled in comparison to the trials and tribulations of his terrible tresses. And, when we thought any new haircut would be an improvement, Brown has officially proven us wrong.

While plenty of people are fans of "Sister Wives," it seems as though few could say the same about the noodle mullet Brown has been sporting on Season 20. Yet, on November 18, he appeared on Fox 5 with a new, shorter 'do. The reality star was promoting the other series he's been competing on this season, Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." It seems that for Brown, however, his true toughest test will be finding a hairstyle that really works for him. As hated as his noodle mullet was, his new, shorter cut paired with his receding hairline looks more like moss growing on the side of a rock than the longer locks he was sporting before. And the internet is not loving it.