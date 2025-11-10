What Happened To Kody Brown's Three Ex-Wives?

Fans of "Sister Wives" will remember that even after moving away from Utah, Meri Brown continued visiting the state as her mother lived there and ran a bed and breakfast. After her mother died, Meri continued traveling to Utah to keep the B&B running, and after her divorce from Kody Brown, the reality star moved to the property that also houses the B&B. However, Meri revealed in an episode of "Sister Wives" in February 2025 that she was closing the B&B for business since running it wasn't her dream. "Having the house was my dream," Meri said.

Meri revealed, however, that she does have a different goal in mind: dating. After her decades-long marriage, Meri is looking to find love again. The former sister wife has actively sought a new relationship, and while she did date someone for several months, she hasn't found anything long-term yet.

"I've dated a little bit and I have had experiences where I believe that some people are not interested simply because of my background," Meri said in a later episode of "Sister Wives" in May. "There's a lot of uncertainty, and I really need to be able to trust somebody and believe what he says. I need to be able to trust that when a person tells me he loves me, he really does," she added.