What Happened To Kody Brown's Three Ex-Wives?
It's been over a decade since Kody Brown and his family first appeared on television. The former polygamist, his wives, and his kids all entered TLC via "Sister Wives," the series that started as a way for the Brown family to educate others about and normalize their family structure. The series was a fascinating look at the life of a modern plural family, but the family that was shown in the first season is almost completely unrecognizable compared to that of today. For instance, the family is no longer located entirely in Utah. Instead, Browns are scattered across the country. And in the early days of their family, the Browns were pinching pennies to stay afloat. Now, Kody Brown lives a lavish life.
The most glaring difference from a decade ago compared to now is that there's only one "Sister Wives" couple who are still together — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown have all left Kody, and Robyn Brown is his only remaining wife. Life has changed a lot for the sister wives after their breakups with Kody, and have even shaped careers out of what they've learned from their unique past.
Meri Brown moved back to Utah to run her businesses
Meri Brown was the first woman to marry Kody Brown, and of the three wives that Kody had at the start of "Sister Wives," she was the last to leave. In 2023, the former couple announced they were officially splitting up, and that was just the first of Meri's major life changes. Soon after her relationship ended, Meri moved from Arizona, where the Browns lived as a family for several years, back to Utah, where the family lived at the start of the series. "I own that house that I bought years ago, it was an old family home. So it just made sense for me when Kody and I terminated our marriage to move on, not stay in Flagstaff," Meri told Extra.
"Things are really good. I'm just doing all the things, just having fun and building businesses and taking adventures," Meri said, adding that she sees her friends and travels frequently. The former sister wife also touched on the businesses she's building, including Worthy Up, LuLaRoe, and ParkLane. Meri said she wishes she had had a community when she was at her darkest times, so her goal is to build one and be one for others.
Meri Brown closed the business her mom started
Fans of "Sister Wives" will remember that even after moving away from Utah, Meri Brown continued visiting the state as her mother lived there and ran a bed and breakfast. After her mother died, Meri continued traveling to Utah to keep the B&B running, and after her divorce from Kody Brown, the reality star moved to the property that also houses the B&B. However, Meri revealed in an episode of "Sister Wives" in February 2025 that she was closing the B&B for business since running it wasn't her dream. "Having the house was my dream," Meri said.
Meri revealed, however, that she does have a different goal in mind: dating. After her decades-long marriage, Meri is looking to find love again. The former sister wife has actively sought a new relationship, and while she did date someone for several months, she hasn't found anything long-term yet.
"I've dated a little bit and I have had experiences where I believe that some people are not interested simply because of my background," Meri said in a later episode of "Sister Wives" in May. "There's a lot of uncertainty, and I really need to be able to trust somebody and believe what he says. I need to be able to trust that when a person tells me he loves me, he really does," she added.
Janelle Brown moved to North Carolina to start a farm
Janelle Brown was the second of Kody Brown's wives to marry him and the second to leave him. Janelle's living situation was in flux during the last few years of her and Kody's relationship — the reality star lived in an RV on Coyote Pass, the property in Flagstaff the Brown family intended to develop, thinking she would eventually build a home there . However, when the marriage ended (one of the tragic details about "Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown), so did Janelle's tenure in Arizona. Instead, Janelle moved to North Carolina to be closer to her children and to buy land with her daughter to build a farm.
And Taeda Farms isn't all that Janelle is building. She's also building a house, which she plans to live in for the rest of her life. The former sister wife has been documenting her progress on social media and through the Taeda Farms blog. "After years of sharing decisions, space, and resources, I'm finally stepping into something completely my own — building and designing my forever home. It's a fresh start, a new adventure, and honestly, a little surreal," Janelle wrote in a blog post, noting that the process has been somewhat overwhelming given she used to make all major decisions with Kody and her sister wives. "I can't wait to see this home take shape — brick by brick, choice by choice, completely mine," she added.
Janelle Brown started coaching others on how to start over at any age
Janelle Brown knows what it's like to start over at an age where most people are settled. After a decades-long marriage to Kody Brown, Janelle left and started a new life for herself. Now, Janelle is using what she's learned through her own experiences and using that knowledge to help other women through her coaching business, Strive with Janelle.
"I walk alongside women in their second chapter — empty nesters, women navigating life transitions, and women ready for a fresh start — helping them reclaim confidence, rediscover passions, and design a life that feels free, adventurous, and deeply their own," Janelle said on her website of her new venture.
Janelle stays busy with other businesses, too. She also sells products under Plexus, a wellness supplement company. Not all of Janelle's fans have supported that venture, though, as Plexus is a multi-level marketing company. When Janelle shared on Instagram that she was taking a cruise as a benefit of her work with Plexus, some commenters were critical of the business model. Janelle defended the company and her work, though, saying, "Most of these companies have fat-cats at the top [and] take it home the earnings in massive salaries and stock options ... I guess you can choose if you want to support big corporations or buy from someone you know."
Christine Brown got remarried
Each of Kody Brown's ex-wives left at their own pace and on their own terms. Christine Brown was the first to leave, as she couldn't stay in her first marriage any longer. While still living in Arizona, the reality star informed Kody and her former sister wives that she would be leaving the marriage and moving back to Utah. Once she returned home, her life changed even more. Christine expressed soon after her divorce that she wanted to find someone to spend her life with. Not long after her divorce, the former sister wife started dating David Woolley, and very soon after that, Christine and Woolley got married in Moab, Utah, with friends and family by their sides.
Her first wedding wasn't a big affair, so Christine Brown finally got her dream wedding the second go-around in 2023. "It's a fairytale. It's everything I never thought I would have," Christine told People. While the wedding itself was everything the couple wanted, what Christine was most excited for was starting her life with her new husband. "David is just home. I feel like wherever we are together, we just create this amazing unity together. We're a solid unit, and whatever goes on around us just doesn't even matter. Being married together just solidifies us together," she said.
Christine Brown wrote a memoir about her experience leaving polygamy
Although the lives of Kody Brown and his wives have been documented for television for over a decade, the reality stars only film for a few months out of the year, leaving lots of details of their lives out of the show's narrative. Christine Brown decided to change some of that by writing a memoir. "Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom" was published in 2025, making Christine a best-selling author and revealing parts of the reality star's life that hadn't previously been made public. "I feel like there's a rest of the story that wasn't told before," Christine told People. "I felt like I finally got it out there, really what my heart had been holding onto for so much, and it really felt to be free. It was liberating," she added.
Though lots of people read Christine's book, there is one person from her life who said she wouldn't be reading it: her former sister wife, Meri Brown. On the "I Do, Part 2" podcast with T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach, Meri revealed she doesn't intend to read Christine's memoir, nor does she speak to her former sister wife. "We have had some really good times, but I think our values just don't align," Meri said. "There's certain things that I want and I need in a relationship, and she absolutely doesn't have that," she noted, adding that she harbors no hate for Christine, they just aren't in each other's lives.