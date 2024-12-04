The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Sister Wives Star Kody Brown

Anyone who'd been watching TLC's "Sister Wives" regularly could probably see that fractures were forming within Kody Brown's polygamous family. The tensions that viewers saw on the screen bubbled up to the surface in November 2021, when his third wife, Christine Brown, dropped a bombshell. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Kody was still reeling when, just over a year later, second wife Janelle Brown issued her own announcement that she had also decided to leave, breaking the news in a "Sister Wives" special. As she later divulged in an interview with People, watching Christine bolt from the family made her realize that she was just as unhappy in her relationship with Kody than Christine had been. "But I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation," she said, explaining why she hadn't left earlier. When she finally admitted to herself just how bad things had become, and how much she wanted to start over, everything crystallized for her. "This burden came off me, and I thought, 'Wow. Okay, it's over,'" Janelle said. "If [Christine] hadn't left, I might've stayed."

In an episode of "Sister Wives" that aired in September 2024, Kody insisted he never would have left his wives, despite how strained those relationships became. "I wasn't ever going to leave them, no matter how much I didn't love them," he bluntly declared. "But they made choices that separated us. And maybe I made choices that separated us, but they eventually moved on."