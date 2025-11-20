Kris Jenner's Deleted Meghan Markle Photo Drama Gets Even More Confusing In Strange Twist

There are a slew of celebs who have turned on Meghan Markle, but Kris Jenner might not be one of them. Despite growing suspicion that Jenner and Meghan are quietly feuding, the "Kardashians" star is now low-key showing her support for the former royal. As pointed out by a user on X, Jenner reposted some of Meghan's recent projects on Instagram, including her cover shoot for Harper's Bazaar and the trailer for her Netflix special, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration." Could this be damage control after their recent photo scandal?

Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday on November 8, 2025, with a grandiose party and a star-studded guest list. She made sure to share as many memories from the night on Instagram as possible, including images of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. However, earlier this week, both Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, scrubbed the party photos of Meghan and Harry from their profiles — the evidence was posted on Reddit. According to an insider who spoke to Closer, "[Meghan] was totally in her element and went home totally starry-eyed, gushing about all the amazing connections they'd made and that the sky's the limit now they've been officially accepted into Kris's high powered clique." Coupled with the fact that Jenner is publicly supporting the Duchess of Sussex, the reality star's move to delete the photos of her is all the more confusing.