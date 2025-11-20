Kris Jenner's Deleted Meghan Markle Photo Drama Gets Even More Confusing In Strange Twist
There are a slew of celebs who have turned on Meghan Markle, but Kris Jenner might not be one of them. Despite growing suspicion that Jenner and Meghan are quietly feuding, the "Kardashians" star is now low-key showing her support for the former royal. As pointed out by a user on X, Jenner reposted some of Meghan's recent projects on Instagram, including her cover shoot for Harper's Bazaar and the trailer for her Netflix special, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration." Could this be damage control after their recent photo scandal?
Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday on November 8, 2025, with a grandiose party and a star-studded guest list. She made sure to share as many memories from the night on Instagram as possible, including images of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. However, earlier this week, both Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, scrubbed the party photos of Meghan and Harry from their profiles — the evidence was posted on Reddit. According to an insider who spoke to Closer, "[Meghan] was totally in her element and went home totally starry-eyed, gushing about all the amazing connections they'd made and that the sky's the limit now they've been officially accepted into Kris's high powered clique." Coupled with the fact that Jenner is publicly supporting the Duchess of Sussex, the reality star's move to delete the photos of her is all the more confusing.
Speculation brews about what went down with the U.K. royals and reality royals
Both netizens and the press have argued several theories as to why Kris Jenner would delete the photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the first place. According to the Daily Express, reps for the couple said that they did not agree to their photos being published, which someone reportedly neglected to inform the Kardashian clan. However, a source in Jenner's inner circle told the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan weren't prompted to greenlight photo distribution and that the momager was asked directly to remove them after the fact, presumably by the couple.
Why Meghan and Harry were apparently desperate for the photos to be deleted is another set of theories, including that Meghan was upset that she was photographed without a poppy pin, which is worn in November for the U.K.'s Remembrance Day, per Daily Express. (Her husband was captured wearing the red flower, irking royalists.) Another Mail insider claimed that Meghan "threw a fit" after seeing that she wasn't one of the best-dressed of the guests, and that she likes to give the thumbs-up to all images posted of her. The web of conspiracies is seemingly too complex to nail down the truth at this point, but Jenner's move to share the duchess's posts does seem calculated.