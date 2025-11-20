Elon Musk's Shoes At His Latest White House Visit Are Going Viral For One Very Clownish Reason
We've all seen enough of Elon Musk's self-centered desperation for success and massive ego to know that, in his opinion, anyone following in his footsteps has big shoes to fill. Until his most recent visit to the White House, however, we didn't know quite how big those shoes really were. After Musk and Donald Trump went from BFFs to bitter enemies earlier this year, it came as a surprise to many that the Tesla CEO recently made a return to the White House. Unfortunately for him, all anyone can talk about is the enormous shoes he sported for the special occasion.
Many people think there are plenty of clowns in the White House lately, so what's one more pair of clown shoes, right? Well, Musk's clown shoes have managed to make quite the splash. On November 19, he joined Trump, Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and others for a special White House dinner. One photo of what Musk chose to wear to the dinner is making the rounds online. In it, he is posing alongside some fellow dinner guests. While they're all wearing black tuxedos, Musk is the only one who isn't wearing normal black dress shoes. Instead, he is pictured wearing what appear to be comically oversized grey sneakers. And, he's getting absolutely roasted for it.
Elon Musk's shoes didn't go over the way he may have hoped
The only thing worse than getting roasted all over the internet? Getting roasted all over the social media platform you paid a whopping $44 billion to own. Unfortunately for Elon Musk, this is something he experiences fairly frequently. One X user posted the photo of Musk and his clown shoes with the caption, "Wearing shoes that are way too big for you is the male equivalent of stuffing your bra." "He's actually trying to get a job as a clown. The cost of living is forcing him to get a second job," one commenter joked. "The cyber truck of footwear," quipped another. "Did he steal Bigfoot's shoes again?" read one post.
Some commenters debated whether the photo of Musk's gargantuan footwear was actually real. Yet, another post shows a different photo of the strange sneaker choice, and they look just as out of place and oversized there. And, interestingly, it seems that Musk may have actually worn these shoes before, although they didn't look quite so comically colossal last time. In 2024, he appeared on "The Don Lemon Show" wearing a similar-looking pair of shoes. Some eagle-eyed X users pointed out that they appeared to be SpaceX-branded sneakers. So, maybe over the course of the past year, Musk has been working to improve those sneakers, and the result is a pair that makes your feet look way, way too big for your body.