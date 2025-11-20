Elon Musk's Shoes At His Latest White House Visit Are Going Viral For One Very Clownish Reason

We've all seen enough of Elon Musk's self-centered desperation for success and massive ego to know that, in his opinion, anyone following in his footsteps has big shoes to fill. Until his most recent visit to the White House, however, we didn't know quite how big those shoes really were. After Musk and Donald Trump went from BFFs to bitter enemies earlier this year, it came as a surprise to many that the Tesla CEO recently made a return to the White House. Unfortunately for him, all anyone can talk about is the enormous shoes he sported for the special occasion.

Many people think there are plenty of clowns in the White House lately, so what's one more pair of clown shoes, right? Well, Musk's clown shoes have managed to make quite the splash. On November 19, he joined Trump, Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and others for a special White House dinner. One photo of what Musk chose to wear to the dinner is making the rounds online. In it, he is posing alongside some fellow dinner guests. While they're all wearing black tuxedos, Musk is the only one who isn't wearing normal black dress shoes. Instead, he is pictured wearing what appear to be comically oversized grey sneakers. And, he's getting absolutely roasted for it.