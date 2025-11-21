Karoline Leavitt's Excuse For Donald Trump's 'Piggy' Snap Isn't Convincing Anyone

Even the queen of spinning Donald Trump's bad behavior to the media is struggling with this one. Trump has been getting slammed with brutal backlash since insulting a reporter on Air Force One last week. And, now, as she always does, his press secretary Karoline Leavitt has taken the podium to defend his disrespectful words. This time, though, even Leavitt is having a hard time making Trump's actions seem forgivable.

Q: What did the president mean when he called a reporter "piggy"? LEAVITT: Look, the president is very frank & honest with everyone in this room. You'll all seen it yourself. You've all experienced it yourselves. And I think it's one of the many reasons the American people... pic.twitter.com/zgEONn3e5v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2025

"Quiet. Quiet, piggy" was the response heard 'round the world when Bloomberg's White House correspondent Catherine Lucey began to ask Trump why he's trying so hard to keep the Epstein files from seeing the light of day "if there's nothing incriminating in the files" (via The Guardian). Whether you're a diehard MAGA fan or a Trump hater, surely no one expects the controversial president to be anything other than condescending or combative with both women and members of the press. Yet, this dismissive, dehumanizing jab has struck a nerve with the public. So, at her November 20 press briefing, Leavitt had to address the — shall we say — piggy in the room. When asked, "What did the president mean when he called a reporter 'piggy?'" Leavitt made a risky choice. She claimed that Trump hurled an insult at a reporter because he "is very frank and honest" (via X, formerly Twitter).