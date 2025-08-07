Karoline Leavitt's Rumored Plastic Surgery Gets Trump's Flirty Seal Of Approval

Donald Trump made his true opinion of Karoline Leavitt known by kicking off his string of compliments with adoration for her looks. But don't worry; he also tacked on something about her personality, saying, "She's a great person, actually." Of course, it wouldn't be a Trump quote if he didn't claim he and his accomplishments are better than that of anyone in human history. In this case, he said, "I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline."

By most folks' standards, Trump's comments about Leavitt were nothing short of strange. Yet, at this point, she has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is enough times for us to know she probably loved hearing her boss talk about her in this way. And to her, Trump's compliments are probably more important than all of the internet hate those lips tend to get combined. The 27-year-old's age ignited a brutal internet war that had people ripping her to shreds since netizens thought she was much older than she is. That's likely due, in large part, to the apparent alterations she has made to her face. Of course, the Mar-A-Lago face trend was named after Trump's Florida club for a reason. The women closest to him often seem to go under the knife and the needle more than the average person. So, it's no wonder Leavitt's lips are Trump-approved.