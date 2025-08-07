Karoline Leavitt's Rumored Plastic Surgery Gets Trump's Flirty Seal Of Approval
Whether it's fillers or duck lips, many folks believe Karoline Leavitt's try-hard pout is not a good look. Yet, apparently, the person whose opinion matters most to Leavitt is a fan of her infamously large lips. Donald Trump's creepy praise for Leavitt has had us side-eyeing their relationship time and time again. And this time, he has officially outdone himself.
For many, our boss going on and on publicly about how nice our lips are would result in a swift workplace sexual harassment complaint. As we all know by now, though, the White House has... different standards than most. So, not only will Trump surely get away with his latest comments about Leavitt, but she's probably very proud of them, too. In an interview with Newsmax on August 1, Trump showered his press secretary with compliments, and the world learned one of the things he loves most about her are her lips. Yes, the reason Leavitt can't escape lip filler rumors is also one of the things that impresses her boss the most. Yikes. "She's become a star," Trump said of Leavitt, per the Independent, adding, "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun." Well, at least somebody thinks her lips don't look like they are about to pop!
Trump's compliment will likely inspire Leavitt to go full Mar-A-Lago face
Donald Trump made his true opinion of Karoline Leavitt known by kicking off his string of compliments with adoration for her looks. But don't worry; he also tacked on something about her personality, saying, "She's a great person, actually." Of course, it wouldn't be a Trump quote if he didn't claim he and his accomplishments are better than that of anyone in human history. In this case, he said, "I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline."
By most folks' standards, Trump's comments about Leavitt were nothing short of strange. Yet, at this point, she has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is enough times for us to know she probably loved hearing her boss talk about her in this way. And to her, Trump's compliments are probably more important than all of the internet hate those lips tend to get combined. The 27-year-old's age ignited a brutal internet war that had people ripping her to shreds since netizens thought she was much older than she is. That's likely due, in large part, to the apparent alterations she has made to her face. Of course, the Mar-A-Lago face trend was named after Trump's Florida club for a reason. The women closest to him often seem to go under the knife and the needle more than the average person. So, it's no wonder Leavitt's lips are Trump-approved.