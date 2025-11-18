Donald Trump Insults Reporter On Air Force One & Is Slammed With Brutal Backlash
Speaking to the press can be exhausting, having to answer endless questions and doing mental gymnastics about what you can and can't say. However, when addressing reporters, it should go without saying that you need to be as respectful as you can, and vice versa. It doesn't seem like President Donald Trump has gotten that memo, though. On November 14, Trump spoke with journalists on board Air Force One. As is his MO, things got tense when he told a Bloomberg News reporter, "Quiet, piggy."
Now, unless Ms. Piggy from The Muppets was standing off-camera and being loud, there should have been no reason for Trump to address anyone this way, especially someone just doing their job. The rude remark picked up steam online, and people took to X to vent their frustrations about the situation in meme form.
Did trump really just call Bloomberg reporter, Catherine Lucey, "piggy"???
WTF??? pic.twitter.com/8zOWZ3tEGS
— Jonathan Blank Films (@jblankfilms) November 18, 2025
The meme trend pairs an unflattering photo of Trump with the caption "Quiet, piggy." California Governor Gavin Newsom participated, as did his press office. One X user shared an illustration of Trump as a pig, with a similar caption. "U.S. President points at a female reporter saying 'quiet piggy' and the entire U.S. isn't calling for his removal? Trump is the epitome of a misogynist," tweeted another. According to The Guardian, CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs first posted about the situation, and Bloomberg employee Catherine Lucey was later revealed to have been the reporter in question. Trump called her that name after she asked a question about the elusive Epstein files.
Trump constantly resorts to name calling
President Donald Trump's name calling of Catherine Lucey isn't an isolated incident. He has a horrible history of making up brutal nicknames for his opponents, and these unwanted monikers seemed to be riddled with his own insecurities. For example, Trump once called Michael Bloomberg "Mini Mike," referring to Bloomberg's height. POTUS has constantly proven his own height is a sore spot for him, lying about it on multiple occasions. Calling a reporter "piggy" could be his way of inadvertently sharing how insecure he is about his own weight.
In June, Trump went after another female reporter, CNN's Natasha Bertrand. "She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out 'like a dog,'" Trump posted on Truth Social. Comparing a person to a dog in that manner is a low blow — definitely the kind of behavior a world leader should exemplify.
More recently, during an October press conference in the Oval Office about the controversial demolition of the White House's East Wing, Trump told Reuters' correspondent Jeff Mason, "You're a third-rate reporter, always have been."