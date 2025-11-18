Donald Trump Insults Reporter On Air Force One & Is Slammed With Brutal Backlash

Speaking to the press can be exhausting, having to answer endless questions and doing mental gymnastics about what you can and can't say. However, when addressing reporters, it should go without saying that you need to be as respectful as you can, and vice versa. It doesn't seem like President Donald Trump has gotten that memo, though. On November 14, Trump spoke with journalists on board Air Force One. As is his MO, things got tense when he told a Bloomberg News reporter, "Quiet, piggy."

Now, unless Ms. Piggy from The Muppets was standing off-camera and being loud, there should have been no reason for Trump to address anyone this way, especially someone just doing their job. The rude remark picked up steam online, and people took to X to vent their frustrations about the situation in meme form.

Wait!

Did trump really just call Bloomberg reporter, Catherine Lucey, "piggy"???

WTF??? pic.twitter.com/8zOWZ3tEGS — Jonathan Blank Films (@jblankfilms) November 18, 2025

The meme trend pairs an unflattering photo of Trump with the caption "Quiet, piggy." California Governor Gavin Newsom participated, as did his press office. One X user shared an illustration of Trump as a pig, with a similar caption. "U.S. President points at a female reporter saying 'quiet piggy' and the entire U.S. isn't calling for his removal? Trump is the epitome of a misogynist," tweeted another. According to The Guardian, CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs first posted about the situation, and Bloomberg employee Catherine Lucey was later revealed to have been the reporter in question. Trump called her that name after she asked a question about the elusive Epstein files.