Though there have been rumblings that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt might be ready to leave her post, there's plenty of evidence to suggest otherwise. Mostly, this comes in the form of Leavitt's possible desire to get the attention of a certain someone. While Leavitt's MAGA makeover has ruined her sense of style, it just might be a way to cater to President Donald Trump and his urge to fill his cabinet with young, blonde, eerily similar women.

For her part, Leavitt has set herself ahead of the pack, though she might have some competition with Melania Trump lookalike Margo Martin. Regardless, Leavitt has done her best to keep herself close to the president, as can be evidenced by a slew of photographs of the two of them together. There's also ample examples of times Leavitt could be seen casting a wanting look Donald's way, though this hasn't helped prevent people from coming up with some interesting theories regarding the dynamic between the duo. Though Leavitt might be showing signs of burning out, there's plenty of examples suggesting she's not ready to leave Donald's side any time soon.