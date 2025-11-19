7 Photos Of Karoline Leavitt And Donald Trump That Hint She'll Never Leave His Side
Though there have been rumblings that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt might be ready to leave her post, there's plenty of evidence to suggest otherwise. Mostly, this comes in the form of Leavitt's possible desire to get the attention of a certain someone. While Leavitt's MAGA makeover has ruined her sense of style, it just might be a way to cater to President Donald Trump and his urge to fill his cabinet with young, blonde, eerily similar women.
For her part, Leavitt has set herself ahead of the pack, though she might have some competition with Melania Trump lookalike Margo Martin. Regardless, Leavitt has done her best to keep herself close to the president, as can be evidenced by a slew of photographs of the two of them together. There's also ample examples of times Leavitt could be seen casting a wanting look Donald's way, though this hasn't helped prevent people from coming up with some interesting theories regarding the dynamic between the duo. Though Leavitt might be showing signs of burning out, there's plenty of examples suggesting she's not ready to leave Donald's side any time soon.
Karoline Leavitt keeps a close eye on Donald Trump
There's a possible sense of yearning in the way Karoline Leavitt was gazing at Donald Trump on March 17. Leavitt watched while Trump announced the shakeups he'd made to the board for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a quiet grin on her face. Her smile, something which Trump has complimented in a creepy way, indicates a sense of warmth towards him, while her smoldering eyes possibly suggest something else. Granted, she could just be proud of her boss and support the work he's doing, while also being proud of herself for being so close to him.
Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt share private information
On March 31, Donald Trump was preparing to sign an executive order when Karoline Leavitt leaned over his desk to apparently whisper something secret. Though it is her job to prep the president with information, their locked eyes and her body language of sliding over the desk makes the whole thing feel a bit off. Holding up papers to make the moment even more private felt like a part of the weird relationship Leavitt and Donald have that might cause Melania Trump to want to keep an eye on them.
Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed she's Trump-obsessed
In the above snap from May 4, Karoline Leavitt can be seen casting Donald Trump a pretty intense look. With the cocked head and wide eyes, Leavitt possibly exposed how obsessed she might be with the president. Of course, part of her job is to corral him from going off script, a near-impossible task which could be the reason for the glare, but it also speaks to her knack for overly tuning in whenever she's around Trump. It's looks like these that have caused some unfortunate rumors to spring up around Leavitt and her apparent desire to be close to the president.
Karoline Leavitt enjoys having Donald Trump's ear
There's something about this June 17 Instagram snap from Karoline Leavitt that isn't helping her case against the affair rumors between the press secretary and Donald Trump. Huddling in the middle of the hall, as if pausing in the middle of a walk and talk, the two crane their necks towards each other, shoulders almost touching. Of course, Leavitt and Trump have been in close proximity since she was assistant press secretary during his first term. Their closeness could simply be chalked up to familiarity, but it hasn't always sat well with others.
Karoline Leavitt's proximity to Donald Trump has caused controversy
Spotted heading towards Air Force One on July 15, Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump got people talking with their intimate photos together. Here, it appears they're close enough to hold hands, with Leavitt doing her best Melania Trump impression by wearing large sunglasses and carrying a rather capacious bag. Although, the jury is out on whether or not Leavitt would bat Donald's hand away should he reach for it, unlike Melania, who has rejected his advances for public affection multiple times.
Karoline Leavitt listens closely when Donald Trump speaks
More proof that Karoline Leavitt has no intention to abandon her proximity to the president is how intently she focuses whenever Donald Trump speaks. While this could be an attempt to avoid Leavitt going through any more embarrassing press briefings by troubleshooting what Trump says before she has to fix it in post, it does come across as intense. Her gaze in the above photo from July 29 suggests that she cares about what Trump is saying, and the concern in her eyes implies a level of personal investment.
Karoline Leavitt keeps smiling at Donald Trump
During Donald Trump's tour of Asia, he and Karoline Leavitt made a pit stop in Qatar on October 25 to answer some questions from reporters. Feeling like proof that Leavitt's obsession with Trump won't die down, she was snapped beaming in his general direction. The glow on her cheeks and the way her side eye is relaxed and fixated on him all suggest that she is not going anywhere any time soon. For better or for worse, it seems that Leavitt is relishing being by Trump's side for as long as she's press secretary.