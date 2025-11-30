Photo Progression Of Kristi Noem's Lip Fillers Over The Years Are Shocking

Kristi Noem's face has changed a lot over the years, but then again, so has her job. With her latest position within Donald Trump's cabinet, the South Dakotan native has taken on a completely new political position that has granted her complete membership in the MAGA movement. Noem has taken on more than just the political views of the group, she has changed her image to fall more in line with the women who surround her.

MAGA has an obsession with plastic surgery and Botox. Heads of the political group have been speculated to undergo the knife time and time again as their facial appearances continued to develop over the years. With many questioning the constantly changing faces of the Trump loyalist group and the seeming adoration for a overly glam look, it's no surprise that Noem has become the subject of great speculation.

When she first arrived on the political scene, Noem's appearance was casual, natural even — a direct reflection of her position as a common citizen. However, as her wealth has increased, her political title has been promoted, and her image has been tied closer to billionaires rather than the average American, Noem's looks have changed too. Now, a mirror to her MAGA women counterparts, the former Governor of South Dakota has seen the same physical transformation as those in her party. And now in 2025, Noem's lips can't hide the changing fillers through the years.