Photo Progression Of Kristi Noem's Lip Fillers Over The Years Are Shocking
Kristi Noem's face has changed a lot over the years, but then again, so has her job. With her latest position within Donald Trump's cabinet, the South Dakotan native has taken on a completely new political position that has granted her complete membership in the MAGA movement. Noem has taken on more than just the political views of the group, she has changed her image to fall more in line with the women who surround her.
MAGA has an obsession with plastic surgery and Botox. Heads of the political group have been speculated to undergo the knife time and time again as their facial appearances continued to develop over the years. With many questioning the constantly changing faces of the Trump loyalist group and the seeming adoration for a overly glam look, it's no surprise that Noem has become the subject of great speculation.
When she first arrived on the political scene, Noem's appearance was casual, natural even — a direct reflection of her position as a common citizen. However, as her wealth has increased, her political title has been promoted, and her image has been tied closer to billionaires rather than the average American, Noem's looks have changed too. Now, a mirror to her MAGA women counterparts, the former Governor of South Dakota has seen the same physical transformation as those in her party. And now in 2025, Noem's lips can't hide the changing fillers through the years.
2010 Noem is a different person
Kristi Noem first entered national politics way back in November 2010, with a small campaign in South Dakota for the role of sole representative out of the state. Noem is unrecognizable in the old photos from the time that show the politician without the getup that has become synonymous with her image.
In a darker tone, with deep colored clothing and a shorter, richer hair style, Noem's makeup reflected much of the same casual and trending styles from the era. Her makeup was subtle, and her lips were less puffy.
Noem's 2011 look is completely unrecognizable
After winning the role of South Dakotan representative, the future Secretary of Homeland Security made her public role official. In February 2011, in attendance at the Conservative Political Action conference, Kristi Noem spoke before the crowd rocking a totally different look.
Prior to the image the American public has gotten used to, Noem had thinner, yet still plump lips. They were perfectly highlighted with the light pink shade of lipstick she wore, giving a natural appearance that's fitting for the rest of her facial features.
2014 Noem's makeup choices change her lip shape
In January 2014, the Homeland Security Secretary — then representative — spoke before reporters and journalists to announce that Congress had actually worked together to prevent a government shutdown. She changed up her style from 3 years earlier, which wasn't necessarily all for the better.
Instead of the pink hue that she had opted for earlier on, Kristi Noem wore a darker shade of lipstick that did little to accentuate the natural shape of her lip. The effect is not beneficial to the politician and made her mouth look smaller.
2019 Noem meets with Trump
As she worked her way up through the ranks of politics in her home state, becoming governor in January 2019, the secretary had earned herself a position close to President Donald Trump. In December 2019, she spoke with the president during the Governors Initiative on Regulatory Innovation in the Cabinet Room.
Even in this first interaction, touches of the MAGA movement made clear impacts on the then-governor. Her hairstyle, wardrobe, and makeup were all showing signs of MAGA influence, but her lips looked basically the same. Still in her natural shape, and with a better color for her lighter makeup look.
2021 Noem starts to show signs of change
In February 2021 Kristi Noem made a return to the Conservative Political Action Conference, this time as Governor of South Dakota. Under the strong lights of the stage, Noem was starting to show signs of a fuller look in her cheeks and bottom lip.
Her public image was adapting to the growing MAGA party. The then-governor's lips appeared to change with her, giving her a poutier look to her once natural facial structure.
2022 Noem is so far removed from her 2011 look
As she fell more and more in line with the conservative movement, her image became more focused on fitting into the beauty standard of the party. Showing a reflection of the women who surrounded her in the Donald Trump loyalist campaign, the former governor flaunted a whole new public persona.
In May 2022, Kristi Noem's look was far from that in 2011 when she first hit the public scene as South Dakota's rep. Gone was her wispy, choppy hair and out were her heavier clothes, in are expensive looks and super-sized lips.
2023 Noem's lips are puffier and fuller than ever
In February 2023 at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress, Kristi Noem had practically completed her transformation into the look that we most associate with the Secretary of Homeland Security (and her "South Park" parody). But her lips had apparently suffered from this great leap.
Obviously larger and fuller in 2023 than when she was representative, Noem made the change in her lip shape by painting them in brighter shades of pink. With the eye-drawing color, the then-governor's plumper mouth showed signs of filler migration with the shading that outlines her upper lip.
2024 Noem's lips are full without the alleged migration
After being announced as President Donald Trump's nominee for a cabinet member role, Noem arrived at the Hart Senate Office Building in December 2024 for her congressional hearing. Her look was polished and professional for the career-defining moment, and her lips were in better shape too.
It's clear that her lips still hold the fuller shape, with her bottom lip being the more obvious of this alleged use of filler thanks to its pouty look. However, unlike the year prior, Noem's mouth doesn't show signs as many signs of notable filler migration.
2025 Noem's lips have seen great change
By May 2025, Kristi Noem had settled into the role of Secretary of Homeland Security alongside President Donald Trump. Her controversial position among his cabinet has led to great political and physical change to the former governor.
The overall tautness to her skin makes the large, rounded shape of her lips stand out even more. They are significantly fuller than her image over a decade prior, and considering the trend of MAGA women who allegedly fall into the overuse of filler and Botox, it seems like Noem is trying to fit in with the same cosmetic enhancements.