Kristi Noem's Face And Style Have Changed A Lot Over The Years

Kristi Noem's transformation from a farmer's daughter in rural South Dakota into a major political power player in Washington, D.C., has often been eclipsed by her seeming desperation to look good on camera. Her career in politics began when she was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2006, and she won her U.S. Congressional race four years later. One of her 2012 reelection campaign ads ended with the slogan, "Kristi Noem: Here at home she's one of us. Out in Washington, she fights for us." However, when the Donald Trump era hit D.C., Noem appeared far more interested in looking like she fit in with the guests at the president's Mar-a-Lago beach club than the farmers and ranchers of her home state.

By the time Trump tasked her with heading the Department of Homeland Security, Noem's obvious hair extensions, truckloads of makeup, and rumored cosmetic procedures were begging for beauty experts to weigh in on why she and other women on the Trump train had become so vain. "I read it as a sign of physical submission to Donald Trump, a statement of fealty to him," Barnard College art history professor Anne Higonnet told Mother Jones of the prevalence of plastic surgery among the MAGA set. As the owner of the Miss Universe organization, it was once Trump's job to get television viewers to tune in and watch women get judged for their appearances. Looks clearly matter to him, so Noem's outfits that seem like desperate cries for attention and her borderline theatrical makeup could be mostly for his benefit. Perhaps he was even impressed when he learned that her beauty journey began in the pageant world.