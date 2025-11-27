The Plastic Surgery Rumor LeAnn Rimes Shut Down With Her Whole Chest

Country superstar LeAnn Rimes spoke out about the rumors that she had breast augmentation surgery. After making her debut as Dixie Bennings on "9-1-1: Nashville," some fans couldn't help but notice that the "How Do I Live" singer appeared a bit more busty. This caused some speculation that Rimes had gone under the knife ahead of her role on the show — but that actually wasn't the case.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in November 2025, Rimes received a message from one follower who simply wrote "boob job." Rimes shared the reply and decided to respond, setting the record straight. "If you are referring to my boobs in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in '9-1-1: Nashville,' I have the most massive push-up bra of life on," she explained (via New York Post). Rimes went on to say that her boobs held their shape even after she took the bra off. "So no, I did not get a boob job. Nothing that has not been there already," she concluded.

In a separate post on her Instagram feed, Rimes actually showed fans the Victoria's Secret bra responsible for her incredible lift. "There is so much padding in this thing," Rimes said while showing the bra on camera. "I guarantee you, this adds two sizes to your boobs."