The Plastic Surgery Rumor LeAnn Rimes Shut Down With Her Whole Chest
Country superstar LeAnn Rimes spoke out about the rumors that she had breast augmentation surgery. After making her debut as Dixie Bennings on "9-1-1: Nashville," some fans couldn't help but notice that the "How Do I Live" singer appeared a bit more busty. This caused some speculation that Rimes had gone under the knife ahead of her role on the show — but that actually wasn't the case.
During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in November 2025, Rimes received a message from one follower who simply wrote "boob job." Rimes shared the reply and decided to respond, setting the record straight. "If you are referring to my boobs in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in '9-1-1: Nashville,' I have the most massive push-up bra of life on," she explained (via New York Post). Rimes went on to say that her boobs held their shape even after she took the bra off. "So no, I did not get a boob job. Nothing that has not been there already," she concluded.
In a separate post on her Instagram feed, Rimes actually showed fans the Victoria's Secret bra responsible for her incredible lift. "There is so much padding in this thing," Rimes said while showing the bra on camera. "I guarantee you, this adds two sizes to your boobs."
LeAnn Rimes has tried injectables but she isn't a fan
This wasn't the first time that people have speculated about LeAnn Rimes undergoing plastic surgery, either. While many celebs have gone under the knife, altering their careers along with their looks, the singer isn't one of them. Rimes, the stepmother of two, has always maintained that she prefers to keep things au natural when it comes to her body. Nevertheless, she has been suspected of using cosmetic procedures to maintain her youth.
Back in 2017, New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein told Life & Style that Rimes "has subtly enhanced her features with age. She seems to be using Botox to keep a soft, gentle, age-appropriate look." Neinstein, who's never worked with Rimes, wasn't the only professional who commented on Rimes' face. Board-certified NYC dermatologist Dr. Gary Goldenberg told the outlet that the singer "looks better now than she did when she was younger," and suggested that she's done Botox to achieve that look.
In 2021, Rimes admitted to using injectables, but said that she only did so for a brief period of time and that she wasn't a fan. "I have to say I'm not a big injectable person. I went down that road early on for like five seconds, and then I was like, 'I have to be able to move my face, especially as a singer,'" Rimes told New Beauty. Rimes revealed that she goes for facial treatments that have allowed her to age "gracefully" instead.