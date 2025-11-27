Reba McEntire Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Narvel Blackstock (Thankfully)

Going through a divorce can seriously change a person, but that doesn't always have to be a bad thing. Just look at country music star Reba McEntire. She was never the same after her divorce from her former manager Narvel Blackstock, and though there was almost certainly a lengthy healing process after the fact, it's clear she's flourishing.

In an October 2025 interview with People, 10 years after her divorce from Blackstock, McEntire remarked that she was happier than ever with new beau, Rex Linn. "I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn. Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart," she said. McEntire and Linn confirmed their engagement about a month before the interview took place.

The List exclusively consulted Kimberly Miller — founder and chief divorce educator at PartWise — for her opinion about Reba's transformation. She tells us that the risk McEntire took was certainly worth the reward. "Reba McEntire's story is a great reminder that love and fulfillment can come later in life and sometimes only after we've let go of what no longer serves us," Miller said, adding, "For those going through divorce, it's natural to grieve the loss of what was. But it's also important to recognize that divorce can be a courageous choice. It can be a step toward rediscovering your needs, values, and personal growth."