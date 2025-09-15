Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Confirm Longtime Rumor At 2025 Emmys

Reba McEntire and longtime love Rex Linn hit the red carpet in style at the 2025 Emmys, and the music icon confirmed a rumor that has been swirling for some time: she and Linn are engaged! The "Happy's Place" co-stars have been dating for five years, after reconnecting on the set of "Young Sheldon" in January 2020. The pair sparked a sweet romance a few months later — which even saw Linn give McEntire an adorable nickname on their very first date — and has evolved into the couple getting ready to tie the knot.

The confirmation came on the red carpet on September 14, 2025, when the songstress and her beau spoke with a reporter hosting the "Live From E!: 2025 Emmys" broadcast. The interviewer called Linn McEntire's "fiance" and the "I'm a Survivor" singer smiled and nodded. When asked about working together, McEntire gleefully said, "We're having a blast on 'Happy's Place' and so glad to be here tonight," without any effort to correct the remark. People later confirmed the news as well.

The confirmation comes after several years of speculation that the pair had decided to take their relationship to the next level. Back in December 2023, McEntire got the rumor mill turning when she wore a diamond ring on her finger ahead of a live episode of the NBC singing competition series "The Voice." However, she told Entertainment Tonight that she "just found it" and wanted to get everyone talking, denying that she and Linn had actually taken that next step. She wore a different outfit for the live show and ended up removing the notable piece of jewelry.