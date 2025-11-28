Kathy Hochul Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Yearbook Photo

When it comes to politicians, society often forgets who candidates were before they were sworn into office to serve the people. Before Kathy Hochul became the Governor of New York — and made history as the state's first female governor — she was just another little girl growing up in Western New York. Hochul reminded citizens of that back in 2022 when she posted a precious yearbook photo of herself on Instagram.

"As millions of New York students head back to school, I'm reflecting on my own journey and the opportunities afforded to me because I had access to education," she captioned, adding that she will work to make sure all New York children have the tools they need for a successful school year. She looked completely unrecognizable in the snapshot, sporting longer hair than New Yorkers are used to seeing on her, as well as adorable freckles sprinkled across her nose and cheeks. Her hair still swoops to the side, though, so that part has stayed the same over the decades.

Many comments on Hochul's post noted how cute she looked as a child, but others decided to air their grievances with her political work for the state. One troll simply wrote, "Wow, she actually had a personality back then."